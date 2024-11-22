Jones beats any other hw not named Tom. And i don’t like him.

I’ll come clean here. I do not like him but he would beat all these hw guys outside of Aspinal. And years ago I thought he’d get wrecked by a few heavies… boy was I wrong.



Kind of the same situation with Francis around a few years ago. He fired himself from the ufc because he wanted none of that March 2021 270 lbs uberNgannou. He knew he was getting wrecked but besides Ngannou stipe wasn’t fighting often and was knocking on 40. Beat dc x2. Derrick lewis was ranked no2 around that time lol. Aspinal was way behind in the rankings to even consider.



So yeah, Jones is a special talent. For me to say that at his age and mileage would almost clean hw is a huge compliment.