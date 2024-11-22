  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones beats any other hw not named Tom. And i don’t like him.

C0NCH3TO

C0NCH3TO

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jun 19, 2007
Messages
26,077
Reaction score
11,773
I’ll come clean here. I do not like him but he would beat all these hw guys outside of Aspinal. And years ago I thought he’d get wrecked by a few heavies… boy was I wrong.

Kind of the same situation with Francis around a few years ago. He fired himself from the ufc because he wanted none of that March 2021 270 lbs uberNgannou. He knew he was getting wrecked but besides Ngannou stipe wasn’t fighting often and was knocking on 40. Beat dc x2. Derrick lewis was ranked no2 around that time lol. Aspinal was way behind in the rankings to even consider.

So yeah, Jones is a special talent. For me to say that at his age and mileage would almost clean hw is a huge compliment.
 
I'm glad this post got it's own thread.

I would have skipped it.
 
Jones looked very vulnarable in this fight, any HW will catch him if they actually engage. Lewis, Aspinall
 
I wouldn't say every HW. But I would favor him vs most. Aspinal no questions I favor and Pavlovich as well. Guys that are bigger and have big power and good boxing. Jon just doesn't have that evasive moment at HW and is visibly slower. I think he gets caught vs these guys. I think he beats everyone else.
 
pal you didnt need to admit you dont like him to state what's an obvious fact in a HW in change of a cycle.
 
He would beat most because the talent pool is thin at HW. He would not beat all of them though. Stipe looked horrible, I wouldn't base anything on Jones' fights with him or Gane.
 
JKS said:
I wouldn't say every HW. But I would favor him vs most. Aspinal no questions I favor and Pavlovich as well. Guys that are bigger and have big power and good boxing. Jon just doesn't have that evasive moment at HW and is visibly slower. I think he gets caught vs these guys. I think he beats everyone else.
Click to expand...
Thing is, jones has the most diverse and versetile attacks that HW has ever seen. He's not your normal meat and potatoes fighters like the successful HW's He has his oblique Kicks range and distance management aswell as an array of throwns and ground and pound techniques. Basically a guy Like Pavlovich, Jones doesn't have to stand with. But Those 2 do have advantages over jones in their areas
 
Anybody that is not a corpse can beat him, people forget that HW's can end a fight with one punch, and plenty of talented fighters in the HW division have been beaten by "inferior" fighters due to this fact.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
I’ll come clean here. I do not like him but he would beat all these hw guys outside of Aspinal. And years ago I thought he’d get wrecked by a few heavies… boy was I wrong.

Kind of the same situation with Francis around a few years ago. He fired himself from the ufc because he wanted none of that March 2021 270 lbs uberNgannou. He knew he was getting wrecked but besides Ngannou stipe wasn’t fighting often and was knocking on 40. Beat dc x2. Derrick lewis was ranked no2 around that time lol. Aspinal was way behind in the rankings to even consider.

So yeah, Jones is a special talent. For me to say that at his age and mileage would almost clean hw is a huge compliment.
Click to expand...
And it's easy to prove - he only needs to beat 1 HW to have a plausible claim that he can beat all or most of them - just needs to beat Aspinall and ALL questions, more or less, are put to rest about his abilities at HW in 2024.

I hope we see that fight because I'm curious. He can retire as the GOAT today as far as I'm concerned. But I selfishly hope he fights Tom first just so I know something I want to know.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
I’ll come clean here. I do not like him but he would beat all these hw guys outside of Aspinal. And years ago I thought he’d get wrecked by a few heavies… boy was I wrong.

Kind of the same situation with Francis around a few years ago. He fired himself from the ufc because he wanted none of that March 2021 270 lbs uberNgannou. He knew he was getting wrecked but besides Ngannou stipe wasn’t fighting often and was knocking on 40. Beat dc x2. Derrick lewis was ranked no2 around that time lol. Aspinal was way behind in the rankings to even consider.

So yeah, Jones is a special talent. For me to say that at his age and mileage would almost clean hw is a huge compliment.
Click to expand...
Yet he isn't willing to fight any of them. You are more confident than Jones is.
 
I think that Jones vs Ngannou could go either way. If Stipe could land on him, Ngannou would have a very legit chance to get a KO or do serious damage. That said Jones could definitely out point him, grapple him and get a TKO late in the Fight. I’d favour Jones tbh.

With Aspinall, Aspinall is such a physical presence with super fast / clean technique at HW. His combinations are actually really good too. At Jones’ age Aspinall might be too much of a physical presence for him. But Jones is such a winner, and one of the best mma grapplers of all time. I’d slightly favour Aspinall.
 
Last edited:
Yeah pretty much

Fat HW Jones who fought Gane I had my doubts about but this version is absolutely a threat to any active HW
 
Toms biggest weakness (dat knee)

Is Jons biggest strength (kicking knees-in)


I think this is being highly over-looked

<DirkMavs>
 
The good old "Im a fan of him but..." "I dont like him but" "Im not a fan of him but..." We heard it 1000000x times before and it always mean that you actually are a fan and like him

Everyone is biased on this forum
 
TriangleMonkey said:
Toms biggest weakness (dat knee)

Is Jons biggest strength (kicking knees-in)


I think this is being highly over-looked

<DirkMavs>
Click to expand...
Jon biggest weakness: Tall strikers with good TDD

Tom is 5 cm taller and 20 lb bigger, black belt BJJ for over a decade, i wont even comment on Toms striking
GLHF
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ludwig von Mises
I hespect of Stipe but hes not the HW GOAT.
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
2K
2004 account
2004 account
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Savant21
If HW is so easy compared to the lighter divisions, why did it take Jon Jones 10 years to move up?
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
JKS
JKS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,985
Messages
56,553,437
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top