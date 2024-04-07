Jones at heavyweight, whats going on?

Whats happening here with Dana freezing the hw division for Jones and Stipe?



I cant figure out the logic. Why would you lock down the championship of a division that is already really weak at the current moment, in order to put on a fight between a guy who said he's going to retire after vs a guy who essentially already has retired and is being pulled back for this match? Either way, the winner of the hw belt is going to vacate it. That's not good for the ufc, is it?



Really. What's the angle here? Why would they do this? Do they figure this will.build buzz for the hw division and in the mean time the contenders in hw will gain steam, so ultimately, after the Jones-miocic fight, they'll have a matured and deeper hw division?



Are the ufc traumatized by Francis leaving and they're reactively locking down the division out of some subconscious need to exert control?



Does Jon have photos of Dana wearing a dress and he's extorting him?



Has Jon promised he'll fight one more time after presumably beating stipe, so he can lose to whatever top contender exists at the time, and then the ufc can say that their current hw champ is legit because he's just beaten the all time great, 2 division champion?



What gives?