  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Social Jon Stewart showing why he's great (PACT act)

Sano

Sano

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 31, 2011
Messages
15,137
Reaction score
11,687
In the response to the Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) bill being blocked in the Senate, a bill aimed at giving coverage to veterans who were exposed to toxics during their service, Jon Stewart had this to say:



The man is a national treasure and hits the nail right on its head. The cowardice and hypocrisy of the Senate is shameful.

This is not the first time he's fought for similar rights, as he was instrumental in getting healthcare extensions passed for 9/11 responders who got sick as a result of their efforts on that day. He did that by having to shame congress into rolling over, which would be an almost impossible task for anyone else. His speech back then was similarly impressive and poignant:


However we disagree on politics, can we just agree that first responders and veterans who served should, at a minimum, have access to treatment as a result of that service?
 
Sano said:
In the response to the Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) bill being blocked in the Senate, a bill aimed at giving coverage to veterans who were exposed to toxics during their service, Jon Stewart had this to say:



The man is a national treasure and hits the nail right on its head. The cowardice and hypocrisy of the Senate is shameful.

This is not the first time he's fought for similar rights, as he was instrumental in getting healthcare extensions passed for 9/11 responders who got sick as a result of their efforts on that day. He did that by having to shame congress into rolling over, which would be an almost impossible task for anyone else. His speech back then was similarly impressive and poignant:


However we disagree on politics, can we just agree that first responders and veterans who served should, at a minimum, have access to treatment as a result of that service?
Click to expand...

Guy is a certified legend. Still remember how he owned Bill O’reilly on his own show.
 
Sano said:
100%

Can you show me an example of something similar to this?
Click to expand...

To be fair, there are likely all kinds of "righties" pushing for improved veteran causes (most military are conservative?). But they aren't Hollywood celebs who garner even a modicum of the same attention or headlines so you'd see almost nothing of it.
It's good than Jon is using his weight though, do what you can.
 
Natural Order said:
To be fair, there are likely all kinds of "righties" pushing for improved veteran causes (most military are conservative?). But they aren't Hollywood celebs who garner even a modicum of the same attention or headlines so you'd see almost nothing of it.
It's good than Jon is using his weight though, do what you can.
Click to expand...

The second video @Sano posted is really something to behold, and so many of the comments (on cesspool YouTube no less, holy fuck) summed it up so well. It's nothing short of being among the most profound speeches ever delivered in that, or any chamber of the US government. He got that bill passed for the 9/11 first responders.
 
Broke Lester said:
No I can't because you'd never give a righty credit for anything. Can you show an example of it?
Click to expand...
Of course I would. You brought it up, I just asked for an example so I could give the person credit.

Natural Order said:
To be fair, there are likely all kinds of "righties" pushing for improved veteran causes (most military are conservative?). But they aren't Hollywood celebs who garner even a modicum of the same attention or headlines so you'd see almost nothing of it.
It's good than Jon is using his weight though, do what you can.
Click to expand...
Definitely, I didn't make it a right or left thing. Politics aside, we should be able to agree on it.

Jon Stewart has been fighting for this stuff behind the scenes for decades, same with the first responders. I don't think he enjoys putting himself in front, but that he feels like he has to in cases like this. Use his platform I mean. As you said, it's a good thing because if he didn't do this, it would have been a blip on the radar.
 
Last edited:
Deorum said:
The second video @Sano posted is really something to behold, and so many of the comments (on cesspool YouTube no less, holy fuck) summed it up so well. It's nothing short of being among the most profound speeches ever delivered in that, or any chamber of the US government. He got that bill passed for the 9/11 first responders.
Click to expand...
Completely agree. That speech got to the heart of everything that's wrong with congress. One of the finest and most raw pieces of oration had in those chambers, and amongst thousands of fluff pieces, it made a difference. He shamed those ghouls into doing something.
 
Both sides need to come together and pass a bill that will take care of the vets. Republicans need to make clear what would need to be rewritten in order to get them to sign it if they have not already done so, and then they need to get something passed.
 
So Fresh said:
Those republicans are real pieces of shit. They don’t give a fuck about the military only if they can use it to virtue signal their “patriotism”.
Click to expand...

You can't keep turning the meat grinder if the public starts perceiving that getting involved in foreign conflicts is not worth it. The media covering the Vietnam war and showing the public how many Americans were getting injured or killed ended all support for the war. It is by design that those who like using the military also won't recognize the impacts on people serving. I have talked with a researcher about CTE in the military and he said that what he is seeing is that it is endemic.

There were strong indications that just firing many weapons could affect the brain. There was a study the military was carrying out on recoiless rifles and they didn't like how the results were showing that firing a recoiless rifle is unsafe so they just scrapped the study instead of digging into it deeper. Other countries aren't like this. I think Sweden and Germany only all their artillery guys to fire so many shells before they are rotated out. Those guys in Ukraine who are firing Howizters constantly are all going to have a lot of problems later.
 
Last edited:
If you get a chance his Mark Twain award clips are excellent. He has a great speech in acceptance and the list of comedian presenters was pretty entertaining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,709
Messages
56,917,392
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top