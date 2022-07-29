In the response to the Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) bill being blocked in the Senate, a bill aimed at giving coverage to veterans who were exposed to toxics during their service, Jon Stewart had this to say:







The man is a national treasure and hits the nail right on its head. The cowardice and hypocrisy of the Senate is shameful.



This is not the first time he's fought for similar rights, as he was instrumental in getting healthcare extensions passed for 9/11 responders who got sick as a result of their efforts on that day. He did that by having to shame congress into rolling over, which would be an almost impossible task for anyone else. His speech back then was similarly impressive and poignant:





However we disagree on politics, can we just agree that first responders and veterans who served should, at a minimum, have access to treatment as a result of that service?