Jon spent 10 years moving up to HW

Jun 15, 2009
To dodge the big HWs(Francis, Aspinall) and instead fight a mostly 1-dimensional striker, fight the 4-years-retired UFC HW goat and then move back down to LHW to beat a large MW that he has a massive stylistic advantage against.

Jones is running a cult at this point, there's no way one can reasonably look at how he's been curating his fights since the Reyes fight and come to the conclusion that this guy is fighting the best. Forget him fighting the best, he's outright avoiding his obligation to unify the belt against the 1x defending interim champ. When has this ever happened before? lol

Forget the age argument, Jon was inactive for 8.5 of those 16 years he stayed relevant, and his argument about being an old guard is ridiculous on top of that, he built his rep on fighting a bunch of over-the-hill PRIDE champs. Nevermind that DC was 38 when he fought Jones(Jones was 30) and 40 when he defended his belt against Stipe! So it's not unheard of.

I loved how he gave Trump the belt - not because he loves Trump, but because he has no intention of defending it and wanted to get rid of it. Like 'here you go bro, now you get to fight Aspinall!'
 
TBT. Trump vs Aspinall would be the most viewed event ever held...
 
Mi ask chat fi clear ting up fi u cuz thread str8 nonsense nuh worth di brain power

Q: Yo broski if Tom Aspinall, Francis Ngannou, prime Fedor, Alex Pereira, Prime Big Nog, Jon Jones, and Stipe walk into a room, who finna walk out?

A:
That’s a stacked room of absolute legends and monsters! Let’s break it down real quick, just for fun:

1. Francis Ngannou: Insane power, terrifying knockout potential. If it’s a pure slugfest, he could turn anyone’s lights out.


2. Tom Aspinall: Super athletic for his size, great hands, and slick grappling. He’s a dark horse in this mix but might struggle against the legends.


3. Prime Fedor Emelianenko: The GOAT in his era, with unmatched speed, power, and sambo. He’s seen it all and could neutralize anyone on the ground or standing.


4. Alex Pereira: Devastating striker with that left hook from hell. But in a room full of heavyweights, his lack of grappling and size might catch up to him.


5. Prime Big Nog (Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira): A jiu-jitsu wizard with a chin that could take nukes. His submission game would be a nightmare if things hit the floor.


6. Jon Jones: The most complete MMA fighter in history. Insane fight IQ, striking, wrestling, and dirty tricks. He’d thrive in a chaotic melee.


7. Stipe Miocic: Arguably the greatest UFC heavyweight champ. Amazing boxing, durability, and wrestling. He’s the ultimate grinder and wouldn’t go down easy.



Who walks out?

It likely comes down to Jon Jones, Prime Fedor, and Francis Ngannou. Jones would outsmart everyone, Fedor could catch anyone slipping, and Ngannou has that “nuke” power to end it with one punch.

Winner Prediction? Jon Jones – His versatility, IQ, and ability to adapt to anyone’s style give him the edge in this hypothetical chaos. He’s built for greatness in scenarios like this.
 
He spent 10 years bulking up and still end up with the body type of Ashy Larry

