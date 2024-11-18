Jon spent 10 years moving up to HW

To dodge the big HWs(Francis, Aspinall) and instead fight a mostly 1-dimensional striker, fight the 4-years-retired UFC HW goat and then move back down to LHW to beat a large MW that he has a massive stylistic advantage against.



Jones is running a cult at this point, there's no way one can reasonably look at how he's been curating his fights since the Reyes fight and come to the conclusion that this guy is fighting the best. Forget him fighting the best, he's outright avoiding his obligation to unify the belt against the 1x defending interim champ. When has this ever happened before? lol



Forget the age argument, Jon was inactive for 8.5 of those 16 years he stayed relevant, and his argument about being an old guard is ridiculous on top of that, he built his rep on fighting a bunch of over-the-hill PRIDE champs. Nevermind that DC was 38 when he fought Jones(Jones was 30) and 40 when he defended his belt against Stipe! So it's not unheard of.



I loved how he gave Trump the belt - not because he loves Trump, but because he has no intention of defending it and wanted to get rid of it. Like 'here you go bro, now you get to fight Aspinall!'