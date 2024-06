Jones is the biggest draw Dana has right now outside another mentally unstable drug addict who fights even less often and can't win at the elite level anymore (which says a lot about the state of "star power" in the current roster...) so of course he's going to gas the man up as much as possible. He also doesn't want Islam moving up right away so discrediting his p4p placement helps bend the narrative away from that happening, at least for now.



I think if they both weighed the same Islam would beat Jones at this point, which is what the fundamental philosophy is behind the p4p list. Jon hasn't been prime for several years now, it's just that HW is extremely lean so he can and should dominate everyone there outside Tom.