Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev #1 P4P ranking debate

people need to separate GOAT and P4P.

If GSP signed to the UFC for 1 more fight against Nick Diaz... would he be #2 p4p ranking above islam? No.

P4P is more of a 'what have you done lately' type thing
GOAT discussion involves your entire resume
 
Thats a joke Jones went thru murderes row, the entire division easily stopping most all of them. Mak has fought maybe 5 good fighters !!
 
There is no real debate. They both are irrationally hated and both are top level crushers, but JJ is simply the best to ever do it by far!
 
It's kind of funny that the last time Jones fought, excluding the Gane fight, Pereira wasn't even a two-division champion in Glory, never mind making his UFC debut. Now, look at his resume.

Makhachev isn't the only one who should be above Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings.
 
You have to go back to March of 2019 for Jones' last 4 fights. That's over 5 years!
Islam last 4 are since October of 2022

Islam has had 9 fights vs Jon's 4. By that simple stat Islam is P4P
 
Sean Rhino said:
It's kind of funny that the last time Jones fought, excluding the Gane fight, Pereira wasn't even a two-division champion in Glory, never mind making his UFC debut. Now, look at his resume.

Makhachev isn't the only one who should be above Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings.
Click to expand...
Islam is 8-0 since 2021, 7 finishes beating #3,1,2 p4p back to back to back.

Jones and Stipe combine record since 2021 1-1. Dana selling Jones #1 p4p and Stipe/Jones fight as some big deal is laughable at this point.
 
Nice to see some common sense in this thread.
 
Some of you don’t know what P4P is. It’s not a career achievement award, it’s who’s the best right now. Yes, Jones is one of the best ever but right now, in this moment I believe Islam deserves to be higher for having multiple wins against fellow P4P listers, mostly with finishes. The only win Jones has recently it against Gane. I’d take both wins over Volk and Dustin as more important P4P than one win against that.
 
humdizzle said:
people need to separate GOAT and P4P.

If GSP signed to the UFC for 1 more fight against Nick Diaz... would he be #2 p4p ranking above islam? No.

P4P is more of a 'what have you done lately' type thing
GOAT discussion involves your entire resume
Click to expand...

Exactly.

There is no debate.

Jon is not #1 p4p and with 1 win in 4 years he should not be close to #1 P4P.
 
Neither title really means shit. These are concepts that were created by the media to benefit the media through fan engagement. People rabble endlessly and it creates clicks and ad revenue for the host. P4P rankings change all the time so its not very stable or credible. GOAT isn't truly a conversation you can have about fighters until their career is over and the glory of that bullshit is no one will ever agree and the conversation never ends.

But going by the common definition used for P4P, it's currently Islam and there isn't anyone close.
 
Jon isn't active. You shouldn't be ranked #1 with 1 fight in 4 years. It's been a year since he last fought. He should be lower
 
Im not even sure how you'd put Jones top 10 P4P atm. People confuse GOAT with P4P.

P4P is way more a "what have you done for me lately?" kind of question. In Jones' case, not so much. Just one fight.
 
