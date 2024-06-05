Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev #1 P4P ranking debate

Neither title really means shit. These are concepts that were created by the media to benefit the media through fan engagement. People rabble endlessly and it creates clicks and ad revenue for the host. P4P rankings change all the time so its not very stable or credible. GOAT isn't truly a conversation you can have about fighters until their career is over and the glory of that bullshit is no one will ever agree and the conversation never ends.



But going by the common definition used for P4P, it's currently Islam and there isn't anyone close.