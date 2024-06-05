Jon Jones/Islam Makhachev #1 P4P ranking debate

Not to mention Islams fights took place this decade.View attachment 1046553
Make it make sense...
Sure, how about some recent history that actually matters though, not fights from 2012?Thats a joke Jones went thru murderes row, the entire division easily stopping most all of them. Mak has fought maybe 5 good fighters !!
Islam is 8-0 since 2021, 7 finishes beating #3,1,2 p4p back to back to back.It's kind of funny that the last time Jones fought, excluding the Gane fight, Pereira wasn't even a two-division champion in Glory, never mind making his UFC debut. Now, look at his resume.
Makhachev isn't the only one who should be above Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings.
people need to separate GOAT and P4P.
If GSP signed to the UFC for 1 more fight against Nick Diaz... would he be #2 p4p ranking above islam? No.
P4P is more of a 'what have you done lately' type thing
GOAT discussion involves your entire resume