Jon Jones is -725 favorite vs Stipe

Normally, when you see -725, it means you’re so much better than your opponent. But in this case, it just shows how washed the opponent is. Any HW in the top 5 would be a big favorite vs Stipe now.



If you’re a fan of this legacy fight, you’re the problem with mma. This is not a job interview, it’s an mma fight. Don’t throw out resumes when there’s Aspinall the top contender. Aspinall is the next generation. And I want to see next generation vs old guard(like Topuria vs Holloway). That way it shows legitimacy of the HW belt.