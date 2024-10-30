Jon Jones is -725 favorite vs Stipe

Normally, when you see -725, it means you’re so much better than your opponent. But in this case, it just shows how washed the opponent is. Any HW in the top 5 would be a big favorite vs Stipe now.

If you’re a fan of this legacy fight, you’re the problem with mma. This is not a job interview, it’s an mma fight. Don’t throw out resumes when there’s Aspinall the top contender. Aspinall is the next generation. And I want to see next generation vs old guard(like Topuria vs Holloway). That way it shows legitimacy of the HW belt.
 
This is an exhibition fight. The real one will be after when Jones "unretires" and fights Ngannou for the PFL in Riyadh. Hopefully JJ's not so old by then that it's meaningless. Probably will bank $15 million each with advertising.
 
Can't finds odds on Stipe inside the distance but what odds are worth a bet?
+1000?
 
Won't happen, Jones ego is too big to risk his legacy
 
Props don't come out until 5-7 days before the fights typically.

Stipe is around +450/500 to win currently so perhaps him to win by finish will be like +750/+800 I'm guessing.
 
Stop crying. This what? Thread 5000 on the same thing? You don't control either fighters money. They are prize fighters fighting for what they deem is a "prize". Whether it's monetary or legacy. It's what's important to them. Give it a rest.
 
This is the first time I've seen a thread with odds for the Jones Stipe fight. Where are the other 4,999?
 
I just want the hw division to move on from this fight. It’s such a gimme
 
What are the odds that the fight isn't happening, and where can I put money on that? :p
 
JJ had one fight at HW. Aspinall isn't the top contender. He's actually a HW who fights in that division and is the champion. JJ VS Stipe is some weird UFC marketing work. Probably somehow covering up another failed test or w/e with Jon.
 
What the fuk that is 7 to 1 that is massive.. I don´t believe it miocic is definitely dangerous and that odds is not realistic
 
