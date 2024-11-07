Jon Jones doesn’t get enough credit for becoming two-weight UFC champion.

B-Level

B-Level

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 16, 2021
Messages
749
Reaction score
3,976
Jon’s critics claimed for years that Jon would never have the courage to fight and challenge any top HWs, let alone challenge for the belt.

Enter Ciryl Gane. In his prime. The new “next generation” of athletic HWs. Yes, he had just lost a razor close split decision to Ngannou (who was knocking everyone out).

A lot of people on this forum and in general were arguing that Gane should have beaten Ngannou, making him the rightful undisputed HW champ.

Jon walks in the octagon after a 4 year hiatus, and makes Gane cry uncle in 3 minutes.

Extremely impressive arc to the end of Jon’s career.
 
Gane was literally the easiest opponent for jon at the time and stipe is 42 and hasn't fought in 3 years dude, Jon's the MMA goat and I hate that bc he's a fucking turd Ferguson but his hw run is 1 cherry picked fight deep and about to be 2 cherry picked fights deep.
 
I hope Stipe beats him but sorry, wont give full credit unless he beats someone like Aspinall. Cant deny he went up and got the belt but need a real test to cement it.
 
HW is so thin that Jon is still fighting scraps from Francis title fights all these years later XD Gane/Stipe
 
It’s cause he’s held up the HW belt for so long I reckon, it shits me
 
He's literally had one fight with a guy who shit the bed the second the fight entered the grappling phase.

For his first defense after ages of sitting out, he's fighting another guy whose been inactive for ages, entering senior citizen era.

If anything, the Picto pulsing cheater gets far too much praise for anything regarding HW.
 
BigTruck said:
Gane was literally the easiest opponent for jon at the time and stipe is 42 and hasn't fought in 3 years dude, Jon's the MMA goat and I hate that bc he's a fucking turd Ferguson but his hw run is 1 cherry picked fight deep and about to be 2 cherry picked fights deep.
Click to expand...

Man shut up. This wasn't the narrative leading up to that fight. It's only after Jones destroyed him that Gane is the easiest opponent, Gane sucks etc. Such a smelly little casual fan girl you are.
 
BigTruck said:
Gane was literally the easiest opponent for jon at the time and stipe is 42 and hasn't fought in 3 years dude, Jon's the MMA goat and I hate that bc he's a fucking turd Ferguson but his hw run is 1 cherry picked fight deep and about to be 2 cherry picked fights deep.
Click to expand...

No, not 'at the time' but in hindsight.

Majority of sherdoggers thought Gane was too dangerous and was going to smoke him. But lets rewrite history instead.
 
We barely saw Jones at HW, not enough time to prove anything, for all we know Gane could have had an off night. GSP at least lasted longer with Bisping and even took beatings.
 
He fought Gane after Francis laid on him for multiple rounds.

Gane is a gatekeeper at best.

Like beating the Cerrone of Heavyweight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Opinion: Why Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Needs to Happen
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
3K
icemun
icemun

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,666
Messages
56,471,626
Members
175,239
Latest member
Turbokick

Share this page

Back
Top