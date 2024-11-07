Jon Jones doesn’t get enough credit for becoming two-weight UFC champion.

Jon’s critics claimed for years that Jon would never have the courage to fight and challenge any top HWs, let alone challenge for the belt.



Enter Ciryl Gane. In his prime. The new “next generation” of athletic HWs. Yes, he had just lost a razor close split decision to Ngannou (who was knocking everyone out).



A lot of people on this forum and in general were arguing that Gane should have beaten Ngannou, making him the rightful undisputed HW champ.



Jon walks in the octagon after a 4 year hiatus, and makes Gane cry uncle in 3 minutes.



Extremely impressive arc to the end of Jon’s career.