Movies JOKER v.3 (Dragonlord's Review)

Update: October 3, 2019

Dragonlord’s Review of JOKER (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: With an origin story no one asked for nor wanted, Todd Phillips’ Joker is a stylish, gritty, psychological crime drama featuring a tour de force performance by Joaquin Phoenix.

JhLOvGa.jpg


After the failures of Batman v Superman and Justice League, Warner Bros. decided to de-emphasize their focus on the DC Extended Universe and just use the following principles: Throw anything against the wall and see what sticks and then build a universe around what worked. And so, Todd Phillips’ Joker was born (and possibly DC Dark). Nobody was really clamoring for a Joker origin movie and most of the fans prefer the character’s history to be ambiguous and more of a multiple choice as shown by Alan Moore and Christopher Nolan.

Meant as a standalone tale unrelated to the DCEU, Joker is a realistic origin take on Batman’s arch-nemesis and the tragic circumstances on how he came to be the Clown Prince of Crime. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a mentally-imbalanced aspiring comedian who suffers from a medical condition that causes uncontrollable laughter. When he’s not stalking his female neighbor, he works as a clown and lives with his frail mother. Battered by the cities’ griminess and harshness, abandoned by the system and betrayed by people close to him, Fleck’s descent towards madness threatens to burn everyone around him and change Gotham City forever.

Acquiring some cool cred, hamming it up for the cameras and being mentioned alongside Nicholson and Ledger, Joker is one of those iconic roles every character actor dreams of landing. Phoenix gives a brilliant, evocative performance that will likely earn him an Oscar nomination (or win) next year. Aside from his incredibly nuanced and emotionally powerful acting, Phoenix transforms himself physically to an emaciated bod worthy of Christian Bale in The Machinist. There are so many compelling little details Phoenix imparts with that people will surely dissect and discuss his performance for years to come. One particular behavior I found to be fascinating is Fleck’s slow victory dance which in my mind originated as a Tai Chi but evolved into something more creepy and sinister, like a mad contortionist maestro.

Just like Hans Zimmer’s score played an instrumental part in The Dark Knight’s success, Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting score packs the film with ominous feelings of dread which captivates the audience at even the most mundane scene. With Joker’s story set roughly around 1981, Lawrence Sher’s dazzling cinematography captures the dour urban decay of that era. The atmospheric look is fitting since Phillips’ drew inspiration from Taxi Driver, The King of Comedy and a few other films and pretty cool for Robert De Niro to be part of the cast as he was the star in the two films mentioned. Not really a major complaint but De Niro as a talk show host didn't feel authentic, he just oozes this tough guy mafioso persona that doesn't suit the role.

What could have made Joker into a truly disturbing piece of cinema is if the murders onscreen weren’t just restricted to victims that “had it coming.” It sort of becomes a bit predictable on who’s going to die and where the plot is heading based on the movies it drew upon. The kills are a bit jarring and brutal but the most chilling and effective parts are the ones where it happens offscreen (in the end) and ambiguous (when he leaves from someone's apartment room).

The movie goes out its way to make the audience sympathize with underdog Fleck and make them cheer when he finally transforms in full Joker mode. On one hand, making the Joker into a pitying anarchist anti-hero is fine, but on the other hand this is the Joker we are talking about; He is supposed to be a destructive force of nature, chaos/crazy incarnate to some if you will, not someone you should be rooting for.

Overall, Joaquin Phoenix’s outstanding Oscar-worthy performance is a must-see, catapulting Joker alongside Logan and Watchmen in the list of top R-rated comic book movies ever made.

Preliminary Rating: 8.5/10
 
Update: November 15, 2019

JOKER Achieves Box Office Milestone as First R-Rated Movie to Cross $1 Billion

zAkUxyd.jpg


Against all odds, Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips' R-rated Joker is about to join the billion dollar club at the worldwide box office. Its global grosses through Thursday stand at $999.1 million.

The subversive, R-rated superhero pic starring Joaquin Phoenix is also destined to generate profits of $600 million for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron. The two partners each have a 25 percent stake in the film.

The movie's phenomenal run at the box office has exceeded all expectations, particularly in the U.S., where there were security concerns leading into the film's release. Domestically, it has grossed nearly $340 million, while it has cleared $820 million overseas.

Joker will be the fourth DC title to cross $1 billion, behind Aquaman ($1.15 billion), The Dark Knight Rises ($1.084 billion) and The Dark Knight ($1.005 billion), not adjusted for inflation.

And overall, it is becoming the 13th live-action comic book pic to collect $1 billion or more, even though it isn't billed as a traditional "superhero" movie. Marvel Studios/Disney titles command eight spots on the list (that doesn't include Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was produced by Marvel for Sony).

Joker had already passed up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated pic of all time, not adjusted for inflation. (Deadpool 2's earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)

Joker will become the sixth Warners film to lay claim to the billion-dollar milestone. In addition to Aquaman and the two Dark Knight pics, the other titles are the final Harry Potter movie ($1.34 billion) and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($1.02 billion), not adjusted for inflation. That number grows to seven if counting New Line's 2003 effort Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King ($1.13 billion). (New Line was a sister company at the time, prior to merging with Warner Bros. in 2008).

In terms of other DC titles in the post-Christopher Nolan era, Man of Steeltopped out at $668 million globally, followed by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($873.6 million), Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Wonder Woman ($821.8 million) and Justice League ($657.9 million).

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/h...one-joker-crossing-1-billion-globally-1254221
______________________________________________________




Update: October 25, 2019

JOKER Passes Deadpool to Become Highest-Grossing R-rated Movie of All Time

dtYcNMP.jpg


Joker has laughed its way to a big record. The Warner Bros. film has become the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation, with a global box office haul of $788.1 million. It is expected to cross $800 million Friday or Saturday.

Joker, from filmmaker Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain, has passed the superhero film Deadpool, which became a surprise hit in 2016 for Fox with $783 million in worldwide ticket sales. (Deadpool 2's earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds sent out a cheeky, congratulatory tweet on Friday morning.

To date, Joker has earned $258.6 in North America and $529.5 million internationally. It is is expected to ultimately take in close to $900 million globally, with some thinking it has a shot at approaching $1 billion. The film is an enormous win for Warner Bros., particularly considering it faced security concerns ahead of its release and that it is not a traditional comic book movie. Ultimately, Joker is expected to turn a profit north of $400 million. Village Roadshow and Bron each have a 25 percent stake in the film.

The new record for Joker puts it atop an R-rated all-time list that, in addition to Deadpool, includes 2003's The Matrix Reloaded ($738.6 million), 2017's It's ($697 million) and 2003's The Passion of the Christ ($622.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/h...-as-top-grossing-r-rated-pic-all-time-1250055
______________________________________________________




Update: October 19, 2019

Jared Leto Upset About JOKER Movie, Asked Warner Bros. to Kill It Early On

l0wXFjo.jpg


Just how unhappy was Jared Leto over Joker? As Todd Phillips’ dark take on the villain looks likely to gross more than $700 million worldwide, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Leto’s frustration that Warner Bros. was moving ahead with the Phillips project was so great early on that he tried to throttle the rival Joker in its cradle.

According to sources familiar with Leto’s behavior, when the Oscar-winning actor learned of the Phillips project, he not only complained bitterly to his agents at CAA, who also represent Phillips, but asked his music manager, Irving Azoff, to call the leader of Warners parent company (it’s unclear whether it was Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes or AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, depending on the timing). The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film.

A source in Leto’s camp denies that the actor made this request, and Azoff declined to comment. Azoff and Leto have since parted ways.

THR previously reported that the 47-year-old star, who played the grinning crime lord in 2016's Suicide Squad, thought Warners had strung him along with promises of his own Joker stand-alone film, only to greenlight the Phillips' version with Joaquin Phoenix instead. Ironically, Warners thought the Phillips project would be a small movie and, nervous about its dark tone, greenlighted it reluctantly with a small budget that some at the studio were hoping would discourage Phillips from making it.

Leto had put a lot of effort into his Suicide Squad version of the DC villain, with rotting teeth, bloodshot eyes and slicked-back neon green hair. He spent months getting into character and terrifying his castmateswith “gifts” such as a live rat to Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, bullets to Deadshot actor Will Smith and a dead pig to the entire cast during rehearsal.

It turns out that the studio wasn’t thrilled with these efforts, says a source with knowledge of the situation. And it seems the director wasn’t that pleased with the resulting performance: In the final cut of David Ayer’s ensemble antihero movie, Leto’s Joker got only about 10 minutes of screen time. While promoting the project, Leto — who had been billed as a lead character — spoke to media about how much footage of his Joker had been cut.

“In his defense, it was never really his movie but his attempt to `invent’ a place for himself in it backfired,” says a source involved in the situation.

Leto's representative says the actor is still happily working with Warner Bros. and notes that he's currently shooting John Lee Hancock’s Little Things, starring alongside Rami Malek and Denzel Washington, there.

Meanwhile, Leto’s unhappiness over the Phillips project seems to have helped end an already strained relationship between Leto and CAA. Sources say the actor felt his agents should have told him about the Phillips project earlier and fought harder for his version of Joker. Sources say Leto told his agents that they should stop the rival project, arguing that he wasn’t being treated properly as an Oscar winner (for Dallas Buyers Club). But a person with first-hand knowledge of the situation contends that by then, Leto had burned through four different teams of agents at CAA and there was little love for the actor there.

Leto left CAA for rival WME over the summer. A source in Leto’s camp says the rocker-actor had been looking to make a switch and denies that the competing Joker movies factored into his decision.

At this point, sources say Leto’s days as the Joker likely are over. He will not reprise the role for Warners' upcoming DC movies Birds of Prey (a spinoff centered on Robbie's Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021. Says one person involved in the situation: "How do you play the Joker you established following [Phoenix]? It kind of ends his Joker run.”

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/h...e=twitter&utm_source=t.co&utm_medium=referral
______________________________________________________




Update: October 6, 2019

JOKER Gets the Last Laugh with Record-Breaking $96 Million U.S. Debut, $248 Million Globally

fN1VxjA.jpg


Todd Phillips' Joker had the last laugh in its box office debut, earning a huge $96 million domestically from 4,374 theaters to set a new opening record for the month of October despite heightened security at cinemas across the U.S.

That's up from Sunday's estimated $93.5 million, which was likewise a record. And international numbers came in notably higher than Sunday estimates, by more than $10 million.

The dark, R-rated supervillain movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally ill misfit turned homicidal maniac did even more business overseas, raking in $152.2 million from more than 70 markets for a global start of $248.2 million (it doesn't yet have a release date in China). Both figures likewise set new benchmarks for the month.

In North America, Joker bested last year's Venom, which started off with $80.3 million domestically. To boot, the controversial origin pic danced to the best three-day bow of all time for an R-rated title, as well as boasting the fifth-biggest weekend launch of 2019 to date. It is also Warner' biggest debut in two years.

Joker — far from an ordinary superhero pic, but instead an origin story laced with realism — has sparked widespread headlines and concern for its nihilistic themes and violence, prompting cinemas and police departments to ramp up security and remind patrons that face paint, face masks and toy weapons aren't allowed. Theaters are also checking IDs and informing guests that the fiim's rating is a "hard R," and that anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult when buying a ticket.

Only 8 percent of ticket buyers were between ages 13 and 17, according to PostTrak's exit polling service (stats aren't available for those 12 and under). Overall, males made up 62 percent of the audience. Joker played to an ethnically diverse crowd: 44 percent of ticket buyers were Caucasian, followed by Hispanics (24 percent), African Americans (16 percent) and Asians/Other (14 percent). The majority of the audience (65 percent) was between ages 18 and 34.

Audiences gave the film a B+ CinemaScore, while its Rotten Tomatoes Score is 69 percent. Village Roadshow and Bron Studios each have a stake in the film, which cost north of $60 million to produce before marketing.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/box-office-joker-gets-last-laugh-record-935m-bow-1245685
 
Will wait till this hits bluray.
 
Probably going to matinee 2maro.
 
Woo-hoo!!! 8/10!!!
Can't wait to see it.
Thanks, Dragon!
 
OK, two big problems. First of all, his uncontrollable laughter is caused by a medical condition? A fucking medical condition?! NOOO! It should be caused by his insanity, not any fucking medical condition!

And second, he doesn't kill any innocent people?! He's the fucking Joker, for christ's sake! The Joker's all about killing innocent people! I'll be going into this movie pissed.
 
Yeah the fact about people having it coming sucks

The laughter thing dumb as well
 
I've been 50/50 on this film since the trailers came out...

But after reading/watching reviews from people i subscribe to, and now dragonlord. I might go watch it.

Not liking that some critics are saying it really takes inspiration from taxi driver. But i guess I'll have to see for myself.

I'll wait a few weeks before buying a ticket though.
 
First page is getting a little spoilery. No offense.
 
Steve Rogers said:
OK, two big problems. First of all, his uncontrollable laughter is caused by a medical condition? A fucking medical condition?! NOOO! It should be caused by his insanity, not any fucking medical condition!

And second, he doesn't kill any innocent people?! He's the fucking Joker, for christ's sake! The Joker's all about killing innocent people! I'll be going into this movie pissed.
Click to expand...
Yeah, i agree, i dont exactly want to sympathize with a maniac. When i saw this is R rated, i was expecting some evil shit.
And yeah, not sure i like the medical condition.
 
8/10 DLX?

I smell an oscar
 
Chris Stuckmann, one of the few YouTuber movie reviewers I trust on everything but Star Wars, gave Joker an A rating.

 
GearSolidMetal said:
Chris Stuckmann, one of the few YouTuber movie reviewers I trust on everything but Star Wars, gave Joker an A rating.

Click to expand...


Yeah that dude is biased as fuck with star wars

I used to watch his reviews and noticed same thing
 
First off thank you for sharing your thoughts on the movie.

I'm still on the fence in seeing it in theaters. Even If I did wan't to watch it I'd wait at least month or so that the crowds die down. I hate watching a movie that's completely packed with people. I feel like a canned sardine and my anxiety is terrible in that situation.
 
like some people said, they should of added some innocent people killing...doesn't have to be a whole lot, just some at least.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Update: October 3, 2019

Dragonlord’s Review of JOKER (No Spoilers)

Bottom Line: With an origin story no one asked for nor wanted, Todd Phillips’ Joker is a stylish, gritty, psychological crime drama featuring a tour de force performance by Joaquin Phoenix.

JhLOvGa.jpg


After the failures of Batman v Superman and Justice League, Warner Bros. decided to de-emphasize their focus on the DC Extended Universe and just use the following principles: Throw anything against the wall and see what sticks and then build a universe around what worked. And so, Todd Phillips’ Joker was born (and possibly DC Dark). Nobody was really clamoring for a Joker origin movie and most of the fans prefer the character’s history to be ambiguous and more of a multiple choice as shown by Alan Moore and Christopher Nolan.

Meant as a standalone tale unrelated to the DCEU, Joker is a realistic origin take on Batman’s arch-nemesis and the tragic circumstances on how he came to be the Clown Prince of Crime. Joaquin Phoenix stars as Arthur Fleck, a mentally-imbalanced aspiring comedian who suffers from a medical condition that causes uncontrollable laughter. When he’s not stalking his female neighbor, he works as a clown and lives with his frail mother. Battered by the cities’ griminess and harshness, abandoned by the system and betrayed by people close to him, Fleck’s descent towards madness threatens to burn everyone around him and change Gotham City forever.

Acquiring some cool cred, hamming it up for the cameras and being mentioned alongside Nicholson and Ledger, Joker is one of those iconic roles every character actor dreams of landing. Phoenix gives a brilliant, evocative performance that will likely earn him an Oscar nomination (or win) next year. Aside from his incredibly nuanced and emotionally powerful acting, Phoenix transforms himself physically to an emaciated bod worthy of Christian Bale in The Machinist. There are so many compelling little details Phoenix imparts with that people will surely dissect and discuss his performance for years to come. One particular behavior I found to be fascinating is Fleck’s slow victory dance which in my mind originated as a Tai Chi but evolved into something more creepy and sinister.

Just like Hans Zimmer’s score played an instrumental part in The Dark Knight’s success, Hildur Guðnadóttir’s haunting score packs the film with ominous feelings of dread which captivates the audience at even the most mundane scene. With Joker’s story set roughly around 1981, Lawrence Sher’s dazzling cinematography captures the dour urban decay of that era. The atmospheric look is fitting since Phillips’ drew inspiration from Taxi Driver, The King of Comedy and a few other films and pretty cool for Robert De Niro to be part of the cast as he was the star in the two films mentioned.

What could have made Joker into a truly disturbing piece of cinema is if the murders onscreen weren’t just restricted to victims that “had it coming.” It sort of becomes a bit predictable on who’s going to die and where the plot is heading based on the movies it drew upon. The movie goes out its way to make the audience sympathize with underdog Fleck and make them cheer when he finally transforms in full Joker mode. On one hand, making the Joker into a pitying anti-hero is fine, but on the other hand this is the Joker we are talking about; He is supposed to be a destructive force of nature, evil incarnate to some if you will, not someone you should be rooting for.

Overall, Joaquin Phoenix’s outstanding Oscar-worthy performance is a must-see, catapulting Joker alongside Logan and Watchmen in the list of top R-rated comic book movies ever made.

Preliminary Rating: 8/10
Click to expand...

8/10 from @Dragonlordxxxxx is like a 10/10 from a normal person;) I cannot get any more erect for this movie:)
 
