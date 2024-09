Update: November 15, 2019



JOKER Achieves Box Office Milestone as First R-Rated Movie to Cross $1 Billion

Update: October 25, 2019

JOKER Passes Deadpool to Become Highest-Grossing R-rated Movie of All Time

Update: October 19, 2019



Jared Leto Upset About JOKER Movie, Asked Warner Bros. to Kill It Early On

Update: October 6, 2019



JOKER Gets the Last Laugh with Record-Breaking $96 Million U.S. Debut, $248 Million Globally

Against all odds, Warner Bros. and Todd Phillips' R-ratedis about to join the billion dollar club at the worldwide box office. Its global grosses through Thursday stand at $999.1 million.The subversive, R-rated superhero pic starring Joaquin Phoenix is also destined to generate profits of $600 million for Warners and partners Village Roadshow and Bron. The two partners each have a 25 percent stake in the film.The movie's phenomenal run at the box office has exceeded all expectations, particularly in the U.S., where there were security concerns leading into the film's release. Domestically, it has grossed nearly $340 million, while it has cleared $820 million overseas.will be the fourth DC title to cross $1 billion, behind($1.15 billion),($1.084 billion) and($1.005 billion), not adjusted for inflation.And overall, it is becoming the 13th live-action comic book pic to collect $1 billion or more, even though it isn't billed as a traditional "superhero" movie. Marvel Studios/Disney titles command eight spots on the list (that doesn't include, which was produced by Marvel for Sony).had already passed up Deadpool ($783 million) to become the top-grossing R-rated pic of all time, not adjusted for inflation. ('s earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)will become the sixth Warners film to lay claim to the billion-dollar milestone. In addition toand the twopics, the other titles are the finalmovie ($1.34 billion) and($1.02 billion), not adjusted for inflation. That number grows to seven if counting New Line's 2003 effort($1.13 billion). (New Line was a sister company at the time, prior to merging with Warner Bros. in 2008).In terms of other DC titles in the post-Christopher Nolan era,topped out at $668 million globally, followed by($873.6 million),($746.8 million),($821.8 million) and($657.9 million).has laughed its way to a big record. The Warner Bros. film has become the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation, with a global box office haul of $788.1 million. It is expected to cross $800 million Friday or Saturday., from filmmaker Todd Phillips and starring Joaquin Phoenix as the DC villain, has passed the superhero film, which became a surprise hit in 2016 for Fox with $783 million in worldwide ticket sales. ('s earnings were roughly $738 million before a PG-13 cut of the 2018 film brought the movie's total grosses to $785 million.)star Ryan Reynolds sent out a cheeky, congratulatory tweet on Friday morning.To date,has earned $258.6 in North America and $529.5 million internationally. It is is expected to ultimately take in close to $900 million globally, with some thinking it has a shot at approaching $1 billion. The film is an enormous win for Warner Bros., particularly considering it faced security concerns ahead of its release and that it is not a traditional comic book movie. Ultimately,is expected to turn a profit north of $400 million. Village Roadshow and Bron each have a 25 percent stake in the film.The new record for Joker puts it atop an R-rated all-time list that, in addition to, includes 2003's($738.6 million), 2017's's ($697 million) and 2003's($622.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.Just how unhappy was Jared Leto over Joker? As Todd Phillips’ dark take on the villain looks likely to gross more than $700 million worldwide, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Leto’s frustration that Warner Bros. was moving ahead with the Phillips project was so great early on that he tried to throttle the rival Joker in its cradle.According to sources familiar with Leto’s behavior, when the Oscar-winning actor learned of the Phillips project, he not only complained bitterly to his agents at CAA, who also represent Phillips, but asked his music manager, Irving Azoff, to call the leader of Warners parent company (it’s unclear whether it was Time Warner’s Jeff Bewkes or AT&T’s Randall Stephenson, depending on the timing). The idea was to get Warners to kill the Phillips film.A source in Leto’s camp denies that the actor made this request, and Azoff declined to comment. Azoff and Leto have since parted ways.THR previously reported that the 47-year-old star, who played the grinning crime lord in 2016's Suicide Squad, thought Warners had strung him along with promises of his own Joker stand-alone film, only to greenlight the Phillips' version with Joaquin Phoenix instead. Ironically, Warners thought the Phillips project would be a small movie and, nervous about its dark tone, greenlighted it reluctantly with a small budget that some at the studio were hoping would discourage Phillips from making it.Leto had put a lot of effort into his Suicide Squad version of the DC villain, with rotting teeth, bloodshot eyes and slicked-back neon green hair. He spent months getting into character and terrifying his castmateswith “gifts” such as a live rat to Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie, bullets to Deadshot actor Will Smith and a dead pig to the entire cast during rehearsal.It turns out that the studio wasn’t thrilled with these efforts, says a source with knowledge of the situation. And it seems the director wasn’t that pleased with the resulting performance: In the final cut of David Ayer’s ensemble antihero movie, Leto’s Joker got only about 10 minutes of screen time. While promoting the project, Leto — who had been billed as a lead character — spoke to media about how much footage of his Joker had been cut.“In his defense, it was never really his movie but his attempt to `invent’ a place for himself in it backfired,” says a source involved in the situation.Leto's representative says the actor is still happily working with Warner Bros. and notes that he's currently shooting John Lee Hancock’s Little Things, starring alongside Rami Malek and Denzel Washington, there.Meanwhile, Leto’s unhappiness over the Phillips project seems to have helped end an already strained relationship between Leto and CAA. Sources say the actor felt his agents should have told him about the Phillips project earlier and fought harder for his version of Joker. Sources say Leto told his agents that they should stop the rival project, arguing that he wasn’t being treated properly as an Oscar winner (for Dallas Buyers Club). But a person with first-hand knowledge of the situation contends that by then, Leto had burned through four different teams of agents at CAA and there was little love for the actor there.Leto left CAA for rival WME over the summer. A source in Leto’s camp says the rocker-actor had been looking to make a switch and denies that the competing Joker movies factored into his decision.At this point, sources say Leto’s days as the Joker likely are over. He will not reprise the role for Warners' upcoming DC movies Birds of Prey (a spinoff centered on Robbie's Harley Quinn) or in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, due out in 2021. Says one person involved in the situation: "How do you play the Joker you established following [Phoenix]? It kind of ends his Joker run.”Todd Phillips'had the last laugh in its box office debut, earning a huge $96 million domestically from 4,374 theaters to set a new opening record for the month of October despite heightened security at cinemas across the U.S.That's up from Sunday's estimated $93.5 million, which was likewise a record. And international numbers came in notably higher than Sunday estimates, by more than $10 million.The dark, R-rated supervillain movie starring Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally ill misfit turned homicidal maniac did even more business overseas, raking in $152.2 million from more than 70 markets for a global start of $248.2 million (it doesn't yet have a release date in China). Both figures likewise set new benchmarks for the month.In North America,bested last year's, which started off with $80.3 million domestically. To boot, the controversial origin pic danced to the best three-day bow of all time for an R-rated title, as well as boasting the fifth-biggest weekend launch of 2019 to date. It is also Warner' biggest debut in two years.— far from an ordinary superhero pic, but instead an origin story laced with realism — has sparked widespread headlines and concern for its nihilistic themes and violence, prompting cinemas and police departments to ramp up security and remind patrons that face paint, face masks and toy weapons aren't allowed. Theaters are also checking IDs and informing guests that the fiim's rating is a "hard R," and that anyone under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult when buying a ticket.Only 8 percent of ticket buyers were between ages 13 and 17, according to PostTrak's exit polling service (stats aren't available for those 12 and under). Overall, males made up 62 percent of the audience.played to an ethnically diverse crowd: 44 percent of ticket buyers were Caucasian, followed by Hispanics (24 percent), African Americans (16 percent) and Asians/Other (14 percent). The majority of the audience (65 percent) was between ages 18 and 34.Audiences gave the film a B+ CinemaScore, while its Rotten Tomatoes Score is 69 percent. Village Roadshow and Bron Studios each have a stake in the film, which cost north of $60 million to produce before marketing.