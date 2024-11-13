Joker 2 convinced me that we are living in a simulation

Intermission
I had a romance with someone exactly the way portrayed in the movie and we broke up before we got to see the film together. I think someone is playing a prank with this simulation game on me...
The female character does a thing with smoking into his mouth, which she liked
She has the same eyes/nose as Gaga.
Shes troubled/messy
She idolized me and then fucked me over when I thought it was us,....
I don't believe this universe is real anymore. No way. This is all a fucking game and Im just somebodies SIM toy
