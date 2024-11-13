  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Joker 2 convinced me that we are living in a simulation

I had a romance with someone exactly the way portrayed in the movie and we broke up before we got to see the film together. I think someone is playing a prank with this simulation game on me...

The female character does a thing with smoking into his mouth, which she liked

She has the same eyes/nose as Gaga.

Shes troubled/messy

She idolized me and then fucked me over when I thought it was us,....


I don't believe this universe is real anymore. No way. This is all a fucking game and Im just somebodies SIM toy
 
I Am Legion said:
I think whoever wrote Joker 2 was in a simulation. A shitty one.
The Joker is me montage was cool though. Its like the director intentionally punishes the fans by throwing out some candy and then gets back to the boring documentary in a fucking trial.
 
Intermission said:
Did you get shanked as well like in the movie?
 
Intermission said:
You pretty much just described every single psycho I've dated. They always make you feel like it's "just us". They are always troubled/messy. They always adore you at first until they get bored. What I ended up learning is they have like a 2 week - 1 month shelf life. After that you have to bail on them or things will start to go wrong very quickly.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Did you get shanked as well like in the movie?
No but Dude thats not all. First woman I hook up with in Tinder insinuates the she knows who I am. "Are you both idolized and hated by someone?"


"Have you figured out who I am?"

I don't know who she is but my guess is a friend of hers or a psychic wack job,
 
method115 said:
You pretty much just described every single psycho I've dated. They always make you feel like it's "just us". They are always troubled/messy. They always adore you at first until they get bored. What I ended up learning is they have like a 2 week - 1 month shelf life. After that you have to bail on them or things will start to go wrong very quickly.
Did anyone of them ever contact you again? I had a nightmare about her and it wasn't good. She lost it in the dream and went berserk and left work. When I contacted the place she works at the response from the boss (who liked me) wasn't good. It was very short and goodbye. Don't come see us type of vibe ... Hmm.
 
Intermission said:
haha they always reach out again. The worst one, said she was pregnant and took a test proving that she was. Then called me one night and said she lost it at the hospital and wanted to stop talking to me like a week later. Then calls me like 2 months later and guess what her new story is? She never lost the baby and lied to me and she's still pregnant with my child.

I lost my shit and told her ok, lets go get an abortion. She tried to tell me I don't have the money for that when she would have no clue how much I make. She thought because I drove an old car and lived in the hood I was poor or something but I'm just comfortable in that area and I'm cheap as hell. She refused to get it done and was being weird about getting it done. Then I hung up on her, contacted her husband who I knew she was back with again. Told him why is your wife telling me she is pregnant with my child. He just responded I dont know. I know he freaked out on her cause she called me freaking out and begging me to message him that I was just being jealous and basically anything to help her get out of the drama she was creating.
 
method115 said:
haha they always reach out again. The worst one, said she was pregnant and took a test proving that she was. Then called me one night and said she lost it at the hospital and wanted to stop talking to me like a week later. Then calls me like 2 months later and guess what her new story is? She never lost the baby and lied to me and she's still pregnant with my child.

I lost my shit and told her ok, lets go get an abortion. She tried to tell me I don't have the money for that when she would have no clue how much I make. She thought because I drove an old car and lived in the hood I was poor or something but I'm just comfortable in that area and I'm cheap as hell. She refused to get it done and was being weird about getting it done. Then I hung up on her, contacted her husband who I knew she was back with again. Told him why is your wife telling me she is pregnant with my child. He just responded I dont know. I know he freaked out on her cause she called me freaking out and begging me to message him that I was just being jealous and basically anything to help her get out of the drama she was creating.
Why go through all this. What is her motivation? Did you guys have insane chemistry?
 
Damn, there's a lot of dear diary posts in the Mayberry that are sad and pathetic; this one offers an extra helping of both
 
It is ok bro. I broke up with a girl and I gave her the batman to cat woman speech about how we will see each other with different people in the future. I saw the movie a few months later and I was laughing my ass off in the theater.
 
