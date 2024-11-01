Joe Rogan to Donald J. Trump: "Most people would say Jon Jones is the greatest of all time"

Transcript:

DJT: Who's the greatest UFC fighter? Are you allowed to say? In your opinion, it's tough for you to say because you do this, but who do you think is the greatest of the fighters?

Joe Rogan: There's a lot of arguments for who's the greatest of all time. You know, Jon Jones, most people would say is the greatest of all time. Never lost. There's certainly a really good argument for that. There's another argument for George St. Pierre. I always leave in BJ Penn in his prime. Anderson Silva in his prime. You know, Mighty Mouse. People forget about Mighty Mouse because unfortunately, he's a smaller guy. He's 125 pounds, flyweight champion. He's one of the greatest expressions of mixed martial arts I've ever seen. I think to this day.

DJT: and Khabib?

Joe Rogan: Khabib is fantastic. But if you looked at the accomplishments in terms of championship fights, Khabib retired 29 and 0. But he didn't have as many world championship fights.

Great take by Joe. It is also a good thing that the probable next US president be educated about important matters such this
 
LoL. Trump remembers more fighters' names than Rogan.
JOe: "People forget about Mighty Mouse".
No. Your boss forgets about Mighty Mouse. We remember him just fine.
 
"he never lost"

Is an insult to Matt's genius plan to smash Jones elbow with his face until the ref stops the fight. Hamil obliterated Jones until the ref had seen enough.
 
