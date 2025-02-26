  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Joe Rogan Is No Longer the King of Podcasts

Rational Poster

Rational Poster

Actually the Best Poster
@plutonium
Joined
Sep 18, 2013
Messages
59,631
Reaction score
36,055
www.thedailybeast.com

Anti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts

The MeidasTouch Podcast regularly flames President Donald Trump in its episodes.
www.thedailybeast.com www.thedailybeast.com

An anti-Trump podcast outpaced The Joe Rogan Experience by a large number of downloads and views over the past month, according to podcast ranker Podscribe.

The MeidasTouch Podcast grew its reach by 101 percent in the past month, raking in 56 million downloads and views across audio platforms and YouTube, data as of Feb. 18 showed.

Joe Rogan’s show came in second place with 48.6 million downloads and views, down by 32 percent over the past month.


I think this article is a bit out of date, it looks like Joe has fallen even further, hovering between the 3rd and 4th spot. Sorry for the daily beast article, there's not many outlets reporting on this. Here's the current chart as well. MeidasTouch is an overtly liberal anti-Trump podcast with exploding viewership over the last month. Also interesting to note Candace Owens and Shawn Ryan both way down in the rating over the same period. Shawn Ryan was near #1 spot part of last year.

G6qdZZu.png
 
Meh. Used to like when he was more open minded but he's just a hardcore conservative in disguise but claims to still be a liberal. I just wish he'd come clean and admit hes basically MAGA now. I used to listen religiously but now, even if its a shitty comedian guest, he goes back to the same talking points of covid vaxx, masks, stolen election, lockdowns, how shitty CA is, how great and free Texas is, how funny Trump is, his friendship with Musk, how corrupt media is(but not conservative media). Its almost like he's paid to shill these points. Which he probably is.
 
Whoever’s party isn’t in charge just wants someone to tell them the other group is bad, and they are good and will win next time.
 
Don't know most of these people lol
Btw, Theo Von is the WORST interviewer/podcaster i've ever seen, but i finally understand the appeal. It's like they got the dumbest american from the genepool and put him up against someone magnitudes more knowledgeable. I know there's loads of people that identify with the kind of questions he asks
 
Interesting, I never heard of them. What exactly is podscribe? Never heard of them either.
 
I'm skeptical. I've never heard of this until now. They might be cooking the numbers.
 
F1980 said:
I'm skeptical. I've never heard of this until now. They might be cooking the numbers.
Click to expand...
No, it's been widely reported on tons of outlets. Basically, unless you're listening to cable and mainstream news as your primary sources you've heard about it.
 
Bullshit. They can try to trick people into thinking that there's a market for feminine men telling low hanging fruit Trump jokes for the 1000th time but that ship has sailed.
 
Rational Poster said:
www.thedailybeast.com

Anti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts

The MeidasTouch Podcast regularly flames President Donald Trump in its episodes.
www.thedailybeast.com www.thedailybeast.com

An anti-Trump podcast outpaced The Joe Rogan Experience by a large number of downloads and views over the past month, according to podcast ranker Podscribe.

The MeidasTouch Podcast grew its reach by 101 percent in the past month, raking in 56 million downloads and views across audio platforms and YouTube, data as of Feb. 18 showed.

Joe Rogan’s show came in second place with 48.6 million downloads and views, down by 32 percent over the past month.


I think this article is a bit out of date, it looks like Joe has fallen even further, hovering between the 3rd and 4th spot. Sorry for the daily beast article, there's not many outlets reporting on this. Here's the current chart as well. MeidasTouch is an overtly liberal anti-Trump podcast with exploding viewership over the last month. Also interesting to note Candace Owens and Shawn Ryan both way down in the rating over the same period. Shawn Ryan was near #1 spot part of last year.

G6qdZZu.png
Click to expand...

That's actually pretty surprising.

Although I guess it makes sense for the left to turn to the memery and podcastery that the right harnesses so well.

Sadly, this just kinda makes politics even more of a team sport.

Can't we go back to the golden age where most of the great unwashed thought it was boring as fuck?
 
never heard of meidastrouch before, but they are #1 on spotify charts.

might give an episode a try, but tbh im not terribly interested in any podcast whos primary focus is about political opinions.


their podcast numbers might be pretty high, but rogan is more than his podcast. they certainly dont have a larger presence than him




lets be real. anyone who can listen to rogan talk about covid for 5 straight years nonstop has more worms in their brain than rfk
 
Last edited:
HunterAcosta said:
Meh. Used to like when he was more open minded but he's just a hardcore conservative in disguise but claims to still be a liberal. I just wish he'd come clean and admit hes basically MAGA now. I used to listen religiously but now, even if its a shitty comedian guest, he goes back to the same talking points of covid vaxx, masks, stolen election, lockdowns, how shitty CA is, how great and free Texas is, how funny Trump is, his friendship with Musk, how corrupt media is(but not conservative media). Its almost like he's paid to shill these points. Which he probably is.
Click to expand...

I nearly died laughing at the irony when Joe looked Kat Williams dead in the eyes and stated that he had moved to Texas for the freedom.

Gotta be particularly fucking dense and ignorant to tell a black man you moved to Texas for the freedom.

It's like Joe doesn't even know what Juneteenth is.
 
shunyata said:
I nearly died laughing at the irony when Joe looked Kat Williams dead in the eyes and stated that he had moved to Texas for the freedom.

Gotta be particularly fucking dense and ignorant to tell a black man you moved to Texas for the freedom.

It's like Joe doesn't even know what Juneteenth is.
Click to expand...
Why?
If you tell a foreign black friend to move to the US will you think about the historical context of black men being brought to the US in chain as slaves? Would it be offensive?
lol
 
Here is Tennessee Brando from the Midas Touch Network doing a segment on Rogan and now he's trying to save face after losing so many fans due to his foolish and insane support of Musk all the time.

I think Brando is being quite polite here, but he does point out that Rogan has been a giant hypocrite and points out why it'd be very difficult to respect Rogan after his recent activity.

 
There’s only so many hundreds of hours people can take of Joe talking about Covid and Mike Baker saying essentially nothing before they die of boredom, apparently.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,186
Messages
56,949,455
Members
175,474
Latest member
Gustavo72689

Share this page

Back
Top