Rational Poster
Actually the Best Poster
@plutonium
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2013
- Messages
- 59,631
- Reaction score
- 36,055
Anti-Trump Podcast Dethrones Joe Rogan at Top of the Charts
The MeidasTouch Podcast regularly flames President Donald Trump in its episodes.
www.thedailybeast.com
An anti-Trump podcast outpaced The Joe Rogan Experience by a large number of downloads and views over the past month, according to podcast ranker Podscribe.
The MeidasTouch Podcast grew its reach by 101 percent in the past month, raking in 56 million downloads and views across audio platforms and YouTube, data as of Feb. 18 showed.
Joe Rogan’s show came in second place with 48.6 million downloads and views, down by 32 percent over the past month.
I think this article is a bit out of date, it looks like Joe has fallen even further, hovering between the 3rd and 4th spot. Sorry for the daily beast article, there's not many outlets reporting on this. Here's the current chart as well. MeidasTouch is an overtly liberal anti-Trump podcast with exploding viewership over the last month. Also interesting to note Candace Owens and Shawn Ryan both way down in the rating over the same period. Shawn Ryan was near #1 spot part of last year.