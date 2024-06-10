Joe Calzaghe

So something always bothers me about Calzaghe



He went life and death with Mitchell, got a win against Reid which many people had him losing(not me) and i thought he should have looked a lot better against a very aged Hopkins and Jones



He could have fought Froch and really put a full stop on his career with a Froch win IMO



So even though he was undefeated, his resume is very flaky IMO, he has a great win against Kessler and stopped the Lacy hype train, but then Lacy should have lost to Tsypko, so how good was he



Is the win against an undefeated Kessler his triumphant moment in his career?