Joe Calzaghe

treelo

treelo

@red
Joined
Dec 19, 2001
Messages
8,321
Reaction score
2,663
So something always bothers me about Calzaghe

He went life and death with Mitchell, got a win against Reid which many people had him losing(not me) and i thought he should have looked a lot better against a very aged Hopkins and Jones

He could have fought Froch and really put a full stop on his career with a Froch win IMO

So even though he was undefeated, his resume is very flaky IMO, he has a great win against Kessler and stopped the Lacy hype train, but then Lacy should have lost to Tsypko, so how good was he

Is the win against an undefeated Kessler his triumphant moment in his career?
 
