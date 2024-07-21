Jobs where Nothing Happens

When I was a bus driver sometimes, especially in winter, I would drive a whole route with no passengers.Every nuclear power station in the UK is guarded by the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.They all go through police and armed police training and selection, then probably some extra nuclear police training and selection, and basically nothing happens. I bet you could do a 30 year career and never actually respond to an incident. I wonder what they do all day? Walk around a bit. Drive the car around the site for a bit. Look at CCTV. Seems like that would cover it. Actually from a quick look it seems their main proactive roles are mutual aid, where they go and help other police forces which have suddenly got a lot to do, or spying on nuclear protestors. Security guards aren't allowed guns in the UK so unless you were to make an exception to that rule, if you want armed guards you could only use either the police or the military. There is an elite group of the Marines (43 Commando Fleet Protection Group) who guard the Navy's nuclear weapons, but they rotate them through other jobs as well.There are a lot of jobs in the military which haven't been needed in decades, but they keep some people trained in that speciality. For tradition/morale/prestige purposes, and for the unlikely event that those skills might suddenly be needed again. So then the trained people can pass on their expertise to the lots of new recruits quickly, kind of like keeping a blast furnace running 24/365 as it takes a long and onerous procedure to switch it off and again to start it.The UK has the Parachute Regiment, with about 4-5,000 parachute trained soldiers, but there hasn't been a large-scale parachute jump into combat since 1956. It's an obsolete tactic.The US Army and Marines have jungle warfare schools in Hawaii and Japan although I don't think they have participated in any jungle warfare since 1975 (except maybe small Predator-type missions in Latin America).From time to time there is a thread on here about the easiest job you ever had, and people have stories of just playing on their phone or watching films on a laptop for a whole shift etc. You used to hear about fake White executives for Chinese companies where you just have to be a say 40-60 year old White guy with a smart suit etc. and look credible as a businessman and carry a briefcase around in the background looking busy, make a cameo here and there, implying that this Chinese company has offices in New York, London etc.