Media Jamahal Hill has a fight lined up - who is the opponent?

Who is Jamahal Hill fighting next?

  • Total voters
    30
Red Lantern said:
Hope it's Ulberg. Jan is a bit too old now, I lose interest in him in terms of being top contenders. Need some younger guys.
Click to expand...
It's not Ulberg. Ulberg is booked to fight Volkan. It's gonna be Jiri or Jan, I'm going to assume Jan as Jiri is probably not fighting for a while and Jan is likely looking to fight after time off from surgery.
 
Hooooly fam dats lit 🔥 🔥

It nuh matter who Jamahill scrappin' dem finna be nappin' 1st rd bet 💯 🗣️📠

Poatan haffi come up wif a new strat di foul cancel technique nah work on Jamahill again 🚫🙅‍♂️ my guy too observant prolly got a trick fi u too real talks 🧰👀

Ja-Rule-700x470.jpg
#andnew #NattyGOAT
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,398
Messages
56,318,470
Members
175,160
Latest member
shavenferret

Share this page

Back
Top