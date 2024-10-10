Red Lantern said: Hope it's Ulberg. Jan is a bit too old now, I lose interest in him in terms of being top contenders. Need some younger guys. Click to expand...

It's not Ulberg. Ulberg is booked to fight Volkan. It's gonna be Jiri or Jan, I'm going to assume Jan as Jiri is probably not fighting for a while and Jan is likely looking to fight after time off from surgery.