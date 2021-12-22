NationWideNinja said: One thing that Paul has going for him in these fights is that he has zero pressure. All the pressure is on these guys. If he loses he just says “yeah well I started training a couple years ago and held my own”, if he wins he gets treated like a prodigy.



Meanwhile a guy like Julio or Fury steps in their with all the pressure possible on his shoulders.

I posted about Jr vs Jake paul on the mega thread and was going to say he'd gladly take a dive for a few dollars but someone already as ha.I think the only thing now is (if this fight happens) Jakes fighting an actual boxer so might up his credibility buy let's be honest Jr doesn't care for boxing, nobody respects him and I don't think he cares if he wins or loses, easy money for him so no real pressure.If he put his heart into it he'll comfortably win but we all know that won't happen.