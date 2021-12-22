Lol’
I think he fights Tommy nextLol’
I think the betting lines will favor Paul.. by the way jr has looked the last few years… weirdly enough I think this fight will sell well
Anderson's technical striking abilities are on a different level than Jake'sI think Chavez Jr handles Paul pretty easily, but I also thought he’d handle Anderson Silva so who knows?
relax. chavez is terrible. he just lost to anderson silva, don’t forget.As much as Chavez Jr sucks he beats Jake's ass. The only way he loses is if he takes a dive.
anderson is a solid boxer but nowhere near the level chavez is SUPPOSED to be at. chavez stopped andy lee. andy puts old man anderson to sleep.Anderson's technical striking abilities are on a different level than Jake's
One thing that Paul has going for him in these fights is that he has zero pressure. All the pressure is on these guys. If he loses he just says “yeah well I started training a couple years ago and held my own”, if he wins he gets treated like a prodigy.
Meanwhile a guy like Julio or Fury steps in their with all the pressure possible on his shoulders.
The amount of mental gymnastics required to convince yourself Junior is in anyway a credible opponent for anyone living is insane.