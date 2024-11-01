Jack Shore vs Zalal this weekend.

There's no hype left for Jack Shore any more, but he once looked like one of best UK prospects ever alongside Aspinall and Till.



Shore was one of the guys that you looked out for from Covid era. Like if you think about it, the prospects that came out and established themselves is quite a lot from that era: Khamzat, Shavkat, Tom Aspinall, Imavov, Topuria, Erin Blanchfield a year later, Gamrot, DDP, Amir Albazi, and the list is actually very long.



Jack Shore undoubtedly looked as good and promising as ANY of those fighters. I know it may sound ridiculous now since a lot of those fighters became pretty popular and highly ranked, but hindsight is always 20/20, Shore still looked that good a little while ago.



The problem for Shore to me, before he lost to Simon and then his last fight, he seemed like, he was very skilled and good, but he seemed like he lacked a little power in striking AND grappling, and certainly size now up a weight class. But he looked good enough to even just make that not an obstacle in his rise either.



Now he's fighting Zalal who looked like a pretty good fighter during his first run. I was surprised when he got into a little rut and got cut, but on his return, he's been looking pretty good and now a sizeable favourite against Shore.



I'm more than confident Shore can beat anybody at BW. I still rate his skillset as a fighter very highly. I know Talbot at BW is looking fabulous right now and on the bandwaggon, but Shore looked as good as he is looking right now back then.



The problem is, I think Shore lacks size at FW and Zalal is also a good fighter in his own right. If Shore loses, he would be 1-3 in his last 4...



Who you got and why?