Koala
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 22, 2020
- Messages
- 2,304
- Reaction score
- 4,598
Youssef Zalal is 28 yo, from Morocco, trains at Factory X in Denver
He is 16-5-1, 6-3-1 in the UFC, 3-fight winning streak in the UFC, 6-fight winning streak with the other promotions
Main wins are against Jack Shore, Quarantillo, and Jarno Errens. He lost to Topuria, Woodson, Chepe Mariscal
Calvin Qatar is 36 yo, from Boston, trains at New England Cartel and Tristar
He is 23-8, 7-6 in the UFC, 1-4 in the last four, 0-3 in the last three. He is ranked at #10
Main wins are against Lamas, Burgos, Stephens, Ige, Chikadze. Main losses are to Holloway, Sterling, Magomedsharipov