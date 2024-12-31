



Youssef Zalal is 28 yo, from Morocco, trains at Factory X in Denver

He is 16-5-1, 6-3-1 in the UFC, 3-fight winning streak in the UFC, 6-fight winning streak with the other promotions

Main wins are against Jack Shore, Quarantillo, and Jarno Errens. He lost to Topuria, Woodson, Chepe Mariscal



Calvin Qatar is 36 yo, from Boston, trains at New England Cartel and Tristar

He is 23-8, 7-6 in the UFC, 1-4 in the last four, 0-3 in the last three. He is ranked at #10

Main wins are against Lamas, Burgos, Stephens, Ige, Chikadze. Main losses are to Holloway, Sterling, Magomedsharipov