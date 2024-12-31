News Youssef Zalal vs Calvin Qatar, February 15th (Source: Rampage's podcast)

Youssef Zalal is 28 yo, from Morocco, trains at Factory X in Denver
He is 16-5-1, 6-3-1 in the UFC, 3-fight winning streak in the UFC, 6-fight winning streak with the other promotions
Main wins are against Jack Shore, Quarantillo, and Jarno Errens. He lost to Topuria, Woodson, Chepe Mariscal

Calvin Qatar is 36 yo, from Boston, trains at New England Cartel and Tristar
He is 23-8, 7-6 in the UFC, 1-4 in the last four, 0-3 in the last three. He is ranked at #10
Main wins are against Lamas, Burgos, Stephens, Ige, Chikadze. Main losses are to Holloway, Sterling, Magomedsharipov
 
"I retired that bum"

- Youssef Zalal on former opponent Jack Shore
 
Current Zalal should destroy current Katter

I like this Zalal fellow right now, Offering a much needed shake up for FW top 15. Glad to see Doo hoo choi back to winning at FW aswell
 
