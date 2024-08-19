Izzy wasnt rocked

Arm Barbarian said:
I never thought he was rocked, but Dricus was all over him like a cheap suit in that finishing sequence, from standing to the ground. He did not let up, or give him.an inch of space to escape.
It's the one thing Dricus is best at of all the things he does, he swarms a man.
 
Yeah I didn't think he was rocked, just tired. It reminded me of the first Pereira fight in that regard. When Izzy gets tired his technicality diminishes significantly so his game suffers extensively being that he's an incredibly cerebral fighter and is great at and relies upon timing, reads, and setup and he doesn't have "fuck you" power so when those abilities diminish it's bad news bears. DDP has that dog in him and isn't a surgeon so when he slows down it doesn't hamper his game nearly as much
 
I don't buy that. How many times have you see Adesanya turn his face to his opponent and face the cage to avoid punches.
 
deviake said:
Interesting viewpoint. DDP is used to fighting sloppy lmao
 
Fine, but he was certainly choked.
 
If your opponent is not striking and not mounting a balanced defense, it's like a little free time in the middle of a fight.

Some fighters really jump on that when they see it.
 
biscuitsbrah said:
Interesting viewpoint. DDP is used to fighting sloppy lmao
Haha that is sort of what I'm saying, yeah. DDP is tough and mixes things and is fine getting his hands dirty so to speak, Izzy is like surgeon performing an operation and fatigue is like adding in distractions and turning the volume up on them the more tired he gets; his hands start to figuratively shake. DDP also has power and the grappling threat in his back pocket whereas if Izzy isn't able to operate he doesn't have anything to fall back on, there's no Plan B, Plan A HAS to work
 
Izzy has a bad habit of turning his head away and not looking at his opponent when he's tired/hurt. Shit caught up with him.
 
