Jinx_AA
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2008
- Messages
- 7,198
- Reaction score
- 5,876
Has Ankalaev ever been dropped or rocked or battled through serious adversity?
All that comes to mind is him limping from
Leg kicks
But can’t remember him ever being rocked …. That’s why I find myself betting him … but hoping Alex KOs him!
I would rather lose my money and Alex wins … but I have to bet Ankalaev at plus money here unfortunatly
If anyone can post any gifs or can recall Ankalaev being rocked - plz share!
All that comes to mind is him limping from
Leg kicks
But can’t remember him ever being rocked …. That’s why I find myself betting him … but hoping Alex KOs him!
I would rather lose my money and Alex wins … but I have to bet Ankalaev at plus money here unfortunatly
If anyone can post any gifs or can recall Ankalaev being rocked - plz share!