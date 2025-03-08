  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Has Ankalaev ever been dropped or rocked?

Jinx_AA

Jinx_AA

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
7,198
Reaction score
5,876
Has Ankalaev ever been dropped or rocked or battled through serious adversity?

All that comes to mind is him limping from
Leg kicks

But can’t remember him ever being rocked …. That’s why I find myself betting him … but hoping Alex KOs him!

I would rather lose my money and Alex wins … but I have to bet Ankalaev at plus money here unfortunatly

If anyone can post any gifs or can recall Ankalaev being rocked - plz share!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HockeyBjj
Rewatch Has Merab ever been dropped?
Replies
14
Views
552
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
Edward Henry Greb
Ankalaev = Nondescript / Nothing
4 5 6
Replies
119
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley
Black9
Alex Pereira Fighting in March?; Rogan Says Poatan using Ramadan return date to mess w/ Ankalaev
18 19 20
Replies
389
Views
10K
Iroh
Iroh

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,831
Messages
56,990,900
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top