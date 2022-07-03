Substance Abuse said: I wouldn't be shocked to see Izzy work a lot of clinch game and get inside to tie him up, pressing him into the cage and trying to tire him out. Alex is huge for 185. That's a ridiculous weight cut. Click to expand...

Yeah that could very well be possible.Pereira is indeed huge for the weight and such a rude weightcut isn’t in favor of his cardio.Altough, his last 2 Glory fights for the Glory LHW-title against long reigning Glory LHW-champ Artem Vakhitov both went the distance (5 rounds), in which were very high paced technical fights from start to finish.By that I would say Poatan’s cardio over 5 rounds is battle tested (I know kickboxing has 3 minute rounds instead of 5 minute rounds, but kickboxing fights are also fought at a much higher pace than MMA fights)I have to say that both fights were at LHW instead of MW, so that could play a factor aswellHere’s the highlights video of both title fights combined: