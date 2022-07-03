BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Free money
Well he definitely isn’t going to wrestle him.
And even if Izzy wanted to take him down, I doubt he’s able to do so.
Alex is the much stronger guy
I genuinely don't see Izzy winning this fight. Too many people forget that Jan was outstriking Izzy for large portions of their fight. I just think Perreira matches up oerfect with Izzy.
Yeah that could very well be possible.I wouldn't be shocked to see Izzy work a lot of clinch game and get inside to tie him up, pressing him into the cage and trying to tire him out. Alex is huge for 185. That's a ridiculous weight cut.
Alex should be around a 4 to 1 favourite.