News Izzy opens up as the favorite vs Poatan

Since Izzy became unified lineal champ only Paulo Costa opened up with closer odds (Izzy -140 / Costa +140) against Izzy

I don't think people realize how fucking insane this is. Alex would be in his 8th pro MMA fight...
 
You're right, he's going to stand in front of him like Strickland.
Well he definitely isn’t going to wrestle him.
And even if Izzy wanted to take him down, I doubt he’s able to do so.
Alex is the much stronger guy
 
I wouldn't be shocked to see Izzy work a lot of clinch game and get inside to tie him up, pressing him into the cage and trying to tire him out. Alex is huge for 185. That's a ridiculous weight cut.
 
Too many people forget Bruno Silva was outstriking Pereira for large portions of their fight lol.

And that Andreas outclinched Pereira the entire first round of their fight.
 
Perhaps because Izzy has the much better gas tank than Pereira and it's a 5 round fight. Even for Pereira it won't exactly be easy to KO Izzy early.
 
I can't see how Izzy and Eugene will get caught by the same left hook. What other ways are there for Alex to win this fight? Jumping knee? Is his distance kicking game on point? Assuming he can't find the target for the left hook what else is there?
 
Yeah that could very well be possible.
Pereira is indeed huge for the weight and such a rude weightcut isn’t in favor of his cardio.

Altough, his last 2 Glory fights for the Glory LHW-title against long reigning Glory LHW-champ Artem Vakhitov both went the distance (5 rounds), in which were very high paced technical fights from start to finish.
By that I would say Poatan’s cardio over 5 rounds is battle tested (I know kickboxing has 3 minute rounds instead of 5 minute rounds, but kickboxing fights are also fought at a much higher pace than MMA fights)
I have to say that both fights were at LHW instead of MW, so that could play a factor aswell

Here’s the highlights video of both title fights combined:

 
In MMA Adesanya could mix in takedowns and make his striking more effective than in kickboxing. Pereira seems pretty deadly in MMA with the smaller gloves though. Think this would be a fun fight.
 
