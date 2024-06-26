  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

I've figured out how to win UNLIMITED MONEY GAMBLING on fights 💸💸 (SERIOUS)

It's to do with not how wide your face is but how thick your skull is and your skull can be thick when it's long to but this one I got it wrong, but I learnt my lesson

Alex perez came in with 3 losses in the row came in as a underdog

He lost to very good competition a former champion and the champion and Mohamed mokaev, and well what Im going to do now is compare face offs

So I look at Alex perez who only lost a few months ago and I noticed his head looked very fin in his loss and when I looked at his skull in his win his head was noticably thicker, and if you want to be able to predict a finish look at there head if it's really fin there going to be a finish

1719360726465-png.1049774


1719360842575.png
 

And there was a considerable difference in the cranium between Israel ardesanya 2 compared to 1 against Alex let me just show you what I mean

1719361378156.png
1719361428711.png
 
Look how thick Ryan's head is compared to devins

1719361526493.png
1719361546756.png
 
What's with that targeted feet ad on the first image?
 
