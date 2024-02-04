I've dropped ninety pounds in the last eight months, AMA

Loiosh
Keto and intermittent fasting. I'm about to turn 56.
Started at 315 and now I'm 225.
Monday to Friday I only eat between 17:30 and 18:30.
Saturday and Sunday I also eat a light lunch.
I'm not exercising nearly enough but that's my next step, it will make a pretty big difference.
I'm eating incredibly clean with NO fucking around. Over Christmas I had one piece of torrone because my father made it, but apart from that absolutely no junk food.
I have hypertension so I eased back on the meat and started eating a lot more fish, but my blood tests came back and my blood pressure issues are not diet related. The doctor told me my cholesterol levels were fantastic.
