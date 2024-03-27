I've been eating Bryan Johnson's 'Blueprint Protocol' For 3 Months: AMA

Toothlessjoe said: Blueprint Protocol - Live Forever.



For those unaware, he is a tech mogul famous for selling his company to PayPal for $800,000,000, and more recently for spending upwards of $2,000,0000 per year for the last 3 years on a radical, experimental health and science protocol to slow & reverse ageing damage, and ultimately arrest it altogether.



At a glance it's:

2250 daily caloric intake.

Vegan by choice (except for collagen peptides, but you can add meat if you want ).

16-18 hr daily fast.

70+ lbs of veggies/mthly.

19% protein, 33% carbs, 48% fat. There's an exercise protocol, and various other interventions, but for purposes of this forum, ask me anything about the diet itself. I've been following it for 3 months now. I eat approx. 15 servings of vegetables per day, and 6 servings of berries (6 types), nuts, mushrooms, pea protein, collagen peptides, cacao powder, extra virgin olive oil, red meat or fatty fish once per week, and a small supplement stack.



After 3 months I've lost 45lbs, and subjectively have never felt better in my life. Blood work pending. I'm experiencing excellent energy, skin, sleep, no brain fog, no low moods, aches or pains, supple joints, and great performance in the gym. Cardio and strength all up.



I've tried carnivore, keto, paleo, Med, just about every diet out there. I would say I'm sold on this one. Cheap, low fuss, tasty dishes, quick to prepare in bulk too.



Exxellent.I had hoped that at least somebody would follow this.I wanted to but;I have some pretty darned food intollerances and other issues, and used to have an approx 50% base of that blueprint anyway before I ended up with immune struggles.In contrast, I am reverting to a carnivore after a successful trial.BUT!* Do you think the blueprint is easily scalable for higher calories? If so, would you increase one or all of the ingredient quantity?* Can you budget it? From memory, I recall that the oils and some ingredients were well sourced but whacked the cost up.* What meats do you add in and in what quantity?I'd implore more people to try this.When something is tried and tested, then it's great to share. I love what he is doing.