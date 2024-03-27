I've been eating Bryan Johnson's 'Blueprint Protocol' For 3 Months: AMA

Toothlessjoe
INFOWARS STORE.COM
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 31, 2004
- Messages
- 1,370
- Reaction score
- 112
Blueprint Protocol - Live Forever.
For those unaware, he is a tech mogul famous for selling his company to PayPal for $800,000,000, and more recently for spending upwards of $2,000,0000 per year for the last 3 years on a radical, experimental health and science protocol to slow & reverse ageing damage, and ultimately arrest it altogether.
At a glance it's:
After 3 months I've lost 45lbs, and subjectively have never felt better in my life. Blood work pending. I'm experiencing excellent energy, skin, sleep, no brain fog, no low moods, aches or pains, supple joints, and great performance in the gym. Cardio and strength all up.
I've tried carnivore, keto, paleo, Med, just about every diet out there. I would say I'm sold on this one. Cheap, low fuss, tasty dishes, quick to prepare in bulk too.
AMA!
For those unaware, he is a tech mogul famous for selling his company to PayPal for $800,000,000, and more recently for spending upwards of $2,000,0000 per year for the last 3 years on a radical, experimental health and science protocol to slow & reverse ageing damage, and ultimately arrest it altogether.
At a glance it's:
- 2250 daily caloric intake.
- Vegan by choice (except for collagen peptides, but you can add meat if you want).
- 16-18 hr daily fast.
- 70+ lbs of veggies/mthly.
- 19% protein, 33% carbs, 48% fat.
After 3 months I've lost 45lbs, and subjectively have never felt better in my life. Blood work pending. I'm experiencing excellent energy, skin, sleep, no brain fog, no low moods, aches or pains, supple joints, and great performance in the gym. Cardio and strength all up.
I've tried carnivore, keto, paleo, Med, just about every diet out there. I would say I'm sold on this one. Cheap, low fuss, tasty dishes, quick to prepare in bulk too.
AMA!