It's time to start respecting Oleksander Usyks greatness

I think it's time we start showing a lot of respect to this man.

Canelo was the man up to 2021.

After that, it has to be Usyk.

Cant argue it. Can't deny it. There is no other way around it.

The man is the best boxer in the world.

The way he gives his glory to God.

He kneeled and prayed after he won.

God is with him.



When I know someone is Ukrainian or from the Ukraine, and they come in my hotel. I always bring up Usyk and Loma.

They always know who they are.

A beautiful people they are.

Congratulations to Ukraine and congratulations to Oleksander Usyk.



Tonight is dedicated to him and his people.