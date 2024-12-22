It's time to start respecting Oleksander Usyks greatness

Oct 5, 2023
I think it's time we start showing a lot of respect to this man.
Canelo was the man up to 2021.
After that, it has to be Usyk.
Cant argue it. Can't deny it. There is no other way around it.
The man is the best boxer in the world.
The way he gives his glory to God.
He kneeled and prayed after he won.
God is with him.

When I know someone is Ukrainian or from the Ukraine, and they come in my hotel. I always bring up Usyk and Loma.
They always know who they are.
A beautiful people they are.
Congratulations to Ukraine and congratulations to Oleksander Usyk.

Tonight is dedicated to him and his people.
 
Mujeriego said:
When I know someone is Ukrainian or from the Ukraine, and they come in my hotel. I always bring up Usyk and Loma.
I can relate. Whenever I see a Black guy, I always bring up Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan. They love it.
 
StopDucking said:
I can relate. Whenever I see a Black guy, I always bring up Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan. They love it.
You couldn't name more than 5 Ukrainians.
Every one of them, are very proud of their people.
I'm very proud of my people (Mexicans).
Maybe that's why we get along so well.
We are connected to our family. We are connected to God.
We are very similar in certain respects.
Maybe your are not.
 
A true student of the game. Usyk is going down as one the GOAT in boxing. His record speaks for itself.
 
StopDucking said:
I can relate. Whenever I see a Black guy, I always bring up Eddie Murphy and Michael Jordan. They love it.
To be fair, Loma and Usyk are like heroes in their country and probably because of the war, they're in need of heroes now more than ever. Every single Ukrainian I spoke to know these two, even women who don't care about boxing. And I met a lot of them.
 
