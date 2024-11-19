Weird fight for Izzy to take - if they are going to make DDP/Khamzhat that would leave Strickland shelved.



He last fought Costa June 1st, if DDP/Khamzhat is in February/March wouldn't that mean Strickland would have to wait until next Summer if he had to sit out for a title fight, which is a whole year waiting for a title shot off a decision win over a semi-washed Costa.



I'd much rather see Izzy vs. Strickland 2 to see if Izzy can make adjustments, it's a much bigger fight and he's risking way less, seems pretty logical for both guys if DDP/Khamzhat is going down.