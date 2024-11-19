  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Israel Adesanya vs Nassourdine Imavov in the works to headline UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    16
Hope Izzy gets the win, sometimes you see champs after they lose their belt just be "missing" something, maybe its motivation or they've climbed the mountain. But you'll see ex-champs go on crazy L skids to guys they would've had no issues with in their prime.
 
Interesting seeing Izzy not on a ppv card, but Saudi pays that bread so I guess it makes sense. Early 2025 looking nice if 311 pans out
 
VERY strange. I was certain this would be on the austrailia card.

They should do Islam vs Armen on that saudi show

Elegant said:
Lol Izzy ducked Caio Borralho
Click to expand...

Imavov is ranked higher and easier to beat for Izzy. Only makes sense, easy to justify over fighting a lower ranked guy
 
Interesting.

Anyone know where Hermanson is? He hasn't fought since he schooled Pyfer as a huge underdog and called out Ivanov on the mic after the fight. That seems like it was a while ago.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I don't see Izzy losing this one at all. Especially because it's a 5 rounder. Imavov sucks in 5 rounders.
Click to expand...

I'm not sure about this matchup, I'll have to assess. But where are you getting Imavov sucks in 5 rounders?

He's been in 3. Stopped Cannonier. Dominated Dolidze. Dominated by Strickland.

In the loss, Imavov was outweighed by 15-20 lbs in the cage. Gastelum pulled out week of the fight at 185 & Strickland agreed on short notice but only for 205.

Anyways, if you want to count that as an L at middleweight (look at the pics of them inside the cage...it looks like Strickland weighed 185 and then ate a Backstreet Boy lmao it's comical the size difference) that's fine. That makes him 2-1 at MW, in 5 rounders, with 2 top 10 wins and a loss to a former champ/top 3 fighter in the division.

I wouldn't say that's GOAT stuff but there's absolutely nothing about his performance in 3 previous 5 rounders which would justify your take that he sucks in them.
 
Last edited:
Weird fight for Izzy to take - if they are going to make DDP/Khamzhat that would leave Strickland shelved.

He last fought Costa June 1st, if DDP/Khamzhat is in February/March wouldn't that mean Strickland would have to wait until next Summer if he had to sit out for a title fight, which is a whole year waiting for a title shot off a decision win over a semi-washed Costa.

I'd much rather see Izzy vs. Strickland 2 to see if Izzy can make adjustments, it's a much bigger fight and he's risking way less, seems pretty logical for both guys if DDP/Khamzhat is going down.
 
Elegant said:
Lol Izzy ducked Caio Borralho
Click to expand...

He ducked a lower ranked fighter that promised to keep it standing? Is it possible that the huge taxes in Aus vs 0% tax in Saudi Arabia + oil money pay + headlining may be the reason?

I'd like to hear from Caio before I just assume Izzy ducked. Wouldn't you?
 
Welp i guess borralho is free, I'd like to see him crush Bo Nickal, Allen, or Vettori
 
Great fight and a good comeback fight for Izzy.
 
Elegant said:
Lol Izzy ducked Caio Borralho
Click to expand...
This is true, but in his position currently, I would too. Imavov is the much more winnable fight. Guy is the least motivated person in the cage since Moose.

Leaves us with only a few possible matches for Caio's next fight: Bobby, Khamzat, Vettori or Strickland. Bobby is going to be out for a few months, but I feel like that may be where they're going, which sucks for Bobby having to get in there with wolf after wolf.
 
Solid. I’ll take Izzy.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
This is true, but in his position currently, I would too. Imavov is the much more winnable fight. Guy is the least motivated person in the cage since Moose.

Leaves us with only a few possible matches for Caio's next fight: Bobby, Khamzat, Vettori or Strickland. Bobby is going to be out for a few months, but I feel like that may be where they're going, which sucks for Bobby having to get in there with wolf after wolf.
Click to expand...
We might get Caio vs Bo Nickal lmao
I genuinely think Bo Nickal is confident enough to take it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Ikram Aliskerov/Paulo Costa/Imavov Call For UFC: Saudi Vs Rob Whittaker - Who Should Replace?
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
legcramp
legcramp
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
UFC on ESPN 57: 6.8 10:30pm ET Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov
2
Replies
25
Views
857
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
(1 ROUND ONLY)UFC on ESPN 57: 6.8 10:30pm ET Jared Cannonier vs Nassourdine Imavov *Total Rounds*
Replies
0
Views
225
helax
helax
JoeRowe
Matchmaking UFC 309-314
Replies
19
Views
1K
Ladder Master
Ladder Master

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,756
Messages
56,540,151
Members
175,277
Latest member
VinceMcMahon

Share this page

Back
Top