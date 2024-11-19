BoxerMaurits
Would be Izzy’s first non-title fight since 2019:
I don't see Izzy losing this one at all. Especially because it's a 5 rounder. Imavov sucks in 5 rounders.
This is true, but in his position currently, I would too. Imavov is the much more winnable fight. Guy is the least motivated person in the cage since Moose.
We might get Caio vs Bo Nickal lmao
Leaves us with only a few possible matches for Caio's next fight: Bobby, Khamzat, Vettori or Strickland. Bobby is going to be out for a few months, but I feel like that may be where they're going, which sucks for Bobby having to get in there with wolf after wolf.