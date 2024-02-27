Media Israel Adesanya says he was supposed to headline UFC 300 against Du Plessis, but Dricus didn’t want it

Do you believe Izzy?

Which fight would you have preferred as the main-event of UFC 300, Pereira vs Hill or Izzy vs DDP?
 
I believe him. Dricus wanted to headline against Adesanya in Africa. Is UFC even planning to hold an event there? Which African country makes the most sense to host a UFC event? Nigeria? South Africa? Ghana?
 
Poirierfan said:
I don't know I'd anyone has posted, but he was on Theo's podcast.


giphy.gif
 
I thought Izzy was doing a sabbatical that was supposed to be a few years long?
 
As a hardcore fan I'd prefer Izzy earn a title shot. Pereira v Hill is a great matchup that needs to happen.
 
Dricus "didn't want it" because he's not fully recovered from the damage he took at UFC 297 and it's a quick turnaround, but that's not as sensational of a headline as omitting the reasons so people can assume DDP is DUCKING! :rolleyes::eek:
 
This is why the UFC sucks. Whatever reason Dricus had for saying no could've been alleviated if these cheap bastards were willing to pay him a few bucks. Say "We're in a bind Dricus, here's a few million to defend your title as the 300 headliner.", and boom, fixed. If they're that worried about some precedent being set, maybe they can get him to sign a NDA.
 
So Strickland did zero damage to DDP with his pitter patter style but simultaenously DDP isn't able to turn around quick enough to fight Izzy on UFC 300 which would easily be the biggest pay day of his career.
 
svmr_db said:
Dricus "didn't want it" because he's not fully recovered from the damage he took at UFC 297 and it's a quick turnaround, but that's not as sensational of a headline as omitting the reasons so people can assume DDP is DUCKING! :rolleyes::eek:
Sounds nice if he didn’t already duck Izzy once… I remember Strickland stepping up and taking the fight that Duckboy DuPlessis turned down.
 
