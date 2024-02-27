BoxerMaurits
Pereira vs Hill. At least it makes sense. UFC can't help but make any of Izzy's opponents accept on short noticeWhich fight would you have preferred as the main-event of UFC 300, Pereira vs Hill or Izzy vs DDP?
I don't know I'd anyone has posted, but he was on Theo's podcast.
Dricus "didn't want it" because he's not fully recovered from the damage he took at UFC 297 and it's a quick turnaround, but that's not as sensational of a headline as omitting the reasons so people can assume DDP is DUCKING!