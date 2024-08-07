pseto223 said: Islam isn't not exactly a giant LW and it'll be interesting how he'll fare size-wise at WW. MW no way in hell, that's "Ronda beats Cain under the right circumstances" type of quote.



Imagine Poatan cutting to MW to fight Islam. Yeah... he ain't getting any takedowns either, he'll be shrugged away like a little kid. Click to expand...

There aren't like 5 guys who are clearly bigger than him and some of those who are have trouble making weight. Dunno wtf you talking about him not being a giant LW. He is really close to being a middleweight in there.