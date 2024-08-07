Rumored Islam Makhachev's HC Teases Double-Champ Move To MIDDLEWEIGHT "He's THAT Good"

Him vs Izzy(if Izzy wins).. I know there's a size difference, but if he can get Izzy to the ground...

You guys think he has any chance vs Izzy/DDP?

 
nvr understood y UFC mandem nah scrap wif dem friends #PowerSlap mandem do it all di tayum one guy him get married on Thursday n scrap wif his best man on Friday mi nah lyin' 🚫🦁

Mi seh di UFC need fi culture shift iono how brassdem finna achieve it tho 🤔 sure dem have a MBA egghead in HR who can figure ting oot tho 💯

Book it Dana Islam vs. Belal fi WW GOAT 🇺🇸🤼‍♀️🇷🇺
 
Islam isn't not exactly a giant LW and it'll be interesting how he'll fare size-wise at WW. MW no way in hell, that's "Ronda beats Cain under the right circumstances" type of quote.

Imagine Poatan cutting to MW to fight Islam. Yeah... he ain't getting any takedowns either, he'll be shrugged away like a little kid.
 
Next time someone says this retarded shit I hope the journalist asks "He edged out a decision against a 145 and you think he can beat the best 185'er in the world?"
 
We thought Leon was too big for him but then their camp's whipping boy Belal molly-whopped Leon and pile drove him onto his bald patch.
 
he is never going 185. It's all just fantasy match up section on sherdog.
 
He would mop the floor with Adesanya in straight grappling, don’t kid yourselves. He’s a pretty sharp striker these days, too, so I don’t know. He’s a big LW and could easily be a WW.
 
There aren't like 5 guys who are clearly bigger than him and some of those who are have trouble making weight. Dunno wtf you talking about him not being a giant LW. He is really close to being a middleweight in there.
 
UFC: Ultimate Fighting Clichés!

"I'm gonna go up and beat somebody" - no you're not
"I'm gonna go up two divisions and beat somebody" - book your funeral, kid
 
