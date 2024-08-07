There aren't like 5 guys who are clearly bigger than him and some of those who are have trouble making weight. Dunno wtf you talking about him not being a giant LW. He is really close to being a middleweight in there.Islam isn't not exactly a giant LW and it'll be interesting how he'll fare size-wise at WW. MW no way in hell, that's "Ronda beats Cain under the right circumstances" type of quote.
Imagine Poatan cutting to MW to fight Islam. Yeah... he ain't getting any takedowns either, he'll be shrugged away like a little kid.
Him vs Izzy(if Izzy wins).. I know there's a size difference, but if he can get Izzy to the ground...
You guys think he has any chance vs Izzy/DDP?
He would mop the floor with Adesanya in straight grappling, don’t kid yourselves. He’s a pretty sharp striker these days, too, so I don’t know.