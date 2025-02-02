In hindsight, it's funny how right Vettori's "salty" comments turned out to be

Media Thread 'Vettori: I don't agree with Sean's style in the gym, have dispute with Allen, Izzy can't hang after break'



On what training with Sean Strickland is like:



- Sean Strickland is a knucklehead. Bro, he's got like you know, he has his own way of doing things. But you know, he's got his own ways, but I don't believe it's the right way.

But he made it happen for him, so you can't really say anything. But you know, I don't really agree with a lot of the shit he likes. He's not a coach, so anyway, no bro you know,

it's great. Like it's a bunch of killers in here.



On training so close to where opponent Brendan Allen is:



- I mean, that doesn't change anything though...

Remember when Marvin got asked who deserved to fight DDP for his first title defense, at the time when the obvious fight to make was DDP vs Izzy?This is what he had to say:- Izzy will lose any fight if he comes back. He's not gonna win any fight, I'm going to tell you this. Of the top 4 beneath champ he's not gonna win anyone. And I don't think he'sgonna beat Khamzat Chimaev either. No, no, no, I don't think so. He's gonna get taken down, so I mean, if he comes back he's going to lose I think.Like, this game is improving so fast, it's evolving so fast and the grappling level is just getting higher and higher now and Idon't think he can hang. Like taking a year off now in this stage is a lot of time.That was in March 2024 when Izzy was on his proclaimed year-long break. I'll be honest, it did sound stupid at the time. Like he just went against everyone else due to his dislikefor the guy who had beaten him twice. Welp, in the end us fans were the fools and the backwards shorts wearing guy was proven right!