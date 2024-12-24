Media Islam's HC Javier Mendez: "100% Feel Islam Can BE 185 CHAMP" - "NO Issue"

Black9

Black9

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 9, 2023
Messages
1,819
Reaction score
8,817
If the reports are true that he's a good 195 - 200 out of camp,
Does He Have A Chance against Strickland/DDP to be triple champ?
Strickland is a former WW..

 
He tweaking.

tenor.gif
 
vivi said:
Is that why he kills himself to make 155? Let’s see how he does against Arman, and how he then does at 170 first
Click to expand...
To be fair i think 170 matchup wise is harder for him than 185.
185 doesn't have MUCH grappling in the top 5(outside Chimaev).
 
Javier would know more than most.

Perhaps he is suggesting this to prevent Islam and Belal having to fight one another and also avoid Belal having to relinquish his position or move a weight class.

I'd love to see Islam try it.
 
TerraRayzing said:
I like Islam a lot but if Volk was able to hurt him, DDP's punch will knock him out for a week.
Click to expand...
As someone who used to wrestle(in HS so grain of salt), it's far harder to grapple someone shorter than you(and weighs the same as you).

He seems to do better against fighters same height or taller than him(I.E his closest matches were Arman/Volk).
 
Black9 said:
As someone who used to wrestle(in HS so grain of salt), it's far harder to grapple someone shorter than you(and weighs the same as you).

He seems to do better against fighters same height or taller than him(I.E his closest matches were Arman/Volk).
Click to expand...
I get that but I'm talking about power and strength here.
Volk was able to compete with Islam on strength. DDP, while taller, would have a massive strength and size advantage over Islam.
 
nah I like Islam and think he's arguably the most skilled UFC fighter of the past decade but if he's getting his takedowns stuffed by old destroyed hip poirier and FW volk then he gets his ass kicked at MW. His only chance to beat a MW would be against a trash fighter like roman dolidze, sharaputdin, michel pereira, not DDP
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
nah I like Islam and think he's arguably the most skilled UFC fighter of the past decade but if he's getting his takedowns stuffed by old destroyed hip poirier and FW volk then he gets his ass kicked at MW. His only chance to beat a MW would be against a trash fighter like roman dolidze, sharaputdin, michel pereira, not DDP
Click to expand...
The most skilled fighter of the past decade???

Do you have any idea what fighters were active in and since 2014???
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

octagonation
Why Strickland should not be forced into the title picture - He is to limited as a fighter
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
FlyingDeathKick
FlyingDeathKick
Kowboy On Sherdog
Javier Mendez Not Interested in Potential Makhachev vs. Topuria Matchup
2
Replies
39
Views
884
rorschach51
rorschach51
A
Islam will probably lose to Arman at UFC 311...
2 3 4
Replies
72
Views
3K
Mmmmmmma1234
Mmmmmmma1234
IronGolem007
No Real UFC Stars Left
2 3
Replies
51
Views
1K
skylolow
skylolow
Kowboy On Sherdog
Alexander Volkanovski Predicts 'Crazy Finish' for Israel Adesanya in UFC 305 Main Event
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
VAfan
VAfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,163
Messages
56,695,689
Members
175,356
Latest member
Amir_Deb_Boy

Share this page

Back
Top