To be fair i think 170 matchup wise is harder for him than 185.Is that why he kills himself to make 155? Let’s see how he does against Arman, and how he then does at 170 first
As someone who used to wrestle(in HS so grain of salt), it's far harder to grapple someone shorter than you(and weighs the same as you).I like Islam a lot but if Volk was able to hurt him, DDP's punch will knock him out for a week.
I get that but I'm talking about power and strength here.As someone who used to wrestle(in HS so grain of salt), it's far harder to grapple someone shorter than you(and weighs the same as you).
He seems to do better against fighters same height or taller than him(I.E his closest matches were Arman/Volk).
The most skilled fighter of the past decade???nah I like Islam and think he's arguably the most skilled UFC fighter of the past decade but if he's getting his takedowns stuffed by old destroyed hip poirier and FW volk then he gets his ass kicked at MW. His only chance to beat a MW would be against a trash fighter like roman dolidze, sharaputdin, michel pereira, not DDP
Their camp have said this a few times now, They MIGHT be trying to get double champ status at MW while Belal is champ at WW.Well then why is he at LW instead of MW?
So he can fight 145ers with a size advantageIf he could easily be champ at 185, why would he cut weight to LW?
