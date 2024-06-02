Media Islam Makhachev wants more fights in America and hopes to fight at MSG next.

Joinho10 said:
Islam Makhachev-Arman Tsarukyan at the garden. Do you like it?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1797153875805229426
Click to expand...
Great to hear from Islam. The quicker he can dislodge himself from the Abu Dhabi yearly cycle, the better.

Arman is next in the Fall, then hopefully a clear cut LW contender shows up next winter or spring, maybe Gamrot gets a signature win against Charles, then we can have Gamrot next. If not, then I dont mind him attempting to get the WW belt.
 
The Siege said:
Great to hear from Islam. The quicker he can dislodge himself from the Abu Dhabi yearly cycle, the better.

Arman is next in the Fall, then hopefully a clear cut LW contender shows up next winter or spring, maybe Gamrot gets a signature win against Charles, then we can have Gamrot next. If not, then I dont mind him attempting to get the WW belt.
Click to expand...
Dana confirmed they are planning a BMF fight and some are saying it may be Max-Oliveira 2 so it doesn't look too well for Gamrot. Dude seriously needs a big win and I thought Oliveira might have been that for him. Maybe Gaethje will fight him.
 
Arman fight absolutely is next.

There's just too many other guys in the wings at 170 for Islam to cut that line. Shavkat, JDM, winner of Ian Garry vs MVP, there's gotta be some movement with these guys.
 
People complain when he fights a couple times in Abu Dhabi.

But the truth is, he’s fought in enemy territory all his life. He loves the hostile environment.

Khabib and Islam really live by the “send location” motto, it doesn’t matter where the fight takes place to them. They know they’re simply better than their competitors.
 
Portland8242 said:
Arman fight absolutely is next.

There's just too many other guys in the wings at 170 for Islam to cut that line. Shavkat, JDM, winner of Ian Garry vs MVP, there's gotta be some movement with these guys.
Click to expand...

Arman should be next and I wouldn't be opposed to seeing JG after that b4 a move to WW but lets look at the guys you listed over the last few years.

Islam has multiple wins over people in the P4P top 15 (and top 3 when he defeated them; Volk + Charles) and multiple wins over top 5 LW's (Oliviera, DP; not even counting Arman)

JDM? Coming off 2 SD's b4 Durinho W. 1 top 10 W.
MVP? lol Khamzat barely let Kevin Holland take a breathe while MVP went to a decision. 0 top 10 W's
Garry? 1 top 10 W.
Shavkat? short-end of cancellations and pullouts but is what it is; 3 top 10 W's at the time he fought

Which of those resumes/cases do you think stacks up to wins against Oliviera, Volk, Volk, DP in the last 2 years? I think the second Islam gets 1 or two more defenses he goes to the front of the line at WW unless one of these guys above gets a few top 5 wins in the interim.
 
Hell yeah
Before you know it, he will be drinking Modelos and voting for Trump

<20>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

svmr_db
Media Charles Oliveira picks Islam Makhachev to defeat both Poirier & Tsarukyan
Replies
9
Views
498
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,512
Messages
55,634,600
Members
174,864
Latest member
Cauã masagão

Share this page

Back
Top