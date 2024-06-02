Portland8242 said: Arman fight absolutely is next.



There's just too many other guys in the wings at 170 for Islam to cut that line. Shavkat, JDM, winner of Ian Garry vs MVP, there's gotta be some movement with these guys. Click to expand...

Arman should be next and I wouldn't be opposed to seeing JG after that b4 a move to WW but lets look at the guys you listed over the last few years.Islam has multiple wins over people in the P4P top 15 (; Volk + Charles) and multiple wins over top 5 LW's (Oliviera, DP;Coming off 2 SD's b4 Durinho W. 1 top 10 W.lol Khamzat barely let Kevin Holland take a breathe while MVP went to a decision. 0 top 10 W's1 top 10 W.short-end of cancellations and pullouts but is what it is; 3 top 10 W's at the time he foughtWhich of those resumes/cases do you think stacks up to wins against Oliviera, Volk, Volk, DP in the last 2 years? I think the second Islam gets 1 or two more defenses he goes to the front of the line at WW unless one of these guys above gets a few top 5 wins in the interim.