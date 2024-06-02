Joinho10
Islam Makhachev-Arman Tsarukyan at the garden. Do you like it?
Great to hear from Islam. The quicker he can dislodge himself from the Abu Dhabi yearly cycle, the better.
Dana confirmed they are planning a BMF fight and some are saying it may be Max-Oliveira 2 so it doesn't look too well for Gamrot. Dude seriously needs a big win and I thought Oliveira might have been that for him. Maybe Gaethje will fight him.
Arman is next in the Fall, then hopefully a clear cut LW contender shows up next winter or spring, maybe Gamrot gets a signature win against Charles, then we can have Gamrot next. If not, then I dont mind him attempting to get the WW belt.
Arman fight absolutely is next.
There's just too many other guys in the wings at 170 for Islam to cut that line. Shavkat, JDM, winner of Ian Garry vs MVP, there's gotta be some movement with these guys.