Ilia Topuria's crazy win streak

WelcometoHell
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2024
- Messages
- 49
- Reaction score
- 66
Imagine he beats Makhachev
It's unfair for Makhachev to keep sacrificing his belt and I do think Ilia needs to fight some more people to get Islam, however,
If he gets the Islam fight and the thing with Ilia, he's always proving people wrong, if he beats Islam he beat 3 people who were at one point in the greatest of all time conversation
It's just crazy obviously he should have to beat others but if he beats Islam and he gets that fight first that'll be crazy
I do think though also, a lot of people are underestimating who Islam Makhachev is
It's unfair for Makhachev to keep sacrificing his belt and I do think Ilia needs to fight some more people to get Islam, however,
If he gets the Islam fight and the thing with Ilia, he's always proving people wrong, if he beats Islam he beat 3 people who were at one point in the greatest of all time conversation
It's just crazy obviously he should have to beat others but if he beats Islam and he gets that fight first that'll be crazy
I do think though also, a lot of people are underestimating who Islam Makhachev is