Ilia Topuria's crazy win streak

Imagine he beats Makhachev

It's unfair for Makhachev to keep sacrificing his belt and I do think Ilia needs to fight some more people to get Islam, however,

If he gets the Islam fight and the thing with Ilia, he's always proving people wrong, if he beats Islam he beat 3 people who were at one point in the greatest of all time conversation

It's just crazy obviously he should have to beat others but if he beats Islam and he gets that fight first that'll be crazy

I do think though also, a lot of people are underestimating who Islam Makhachev is
 
I do think Topuria's last two wins are overblown, Volk was tenderized by Islam a few months prior, and Holloway's win was decent but he was past his prime
 
Tenderized? It's not like he got brain damage and it haunted him till the day he fought Ilia

Sure he got rocked and it was a head kick but he talked the same walked the same and he dressed up as an old man, he didn't have any devastating injury

As for Holloway, Holloway got 3 chances never beat Volk, what is his prime?

Beating Max Holloway is a lot more than a "decent" win
 
Volk was past his prime when he fought Illia. Max was still in his prime. Look what he did to Justin one fight prior (95% of the Sherdog didn't give him a chance against Gaethje) and he looked supergood against Topuria till the knockout.
Max win was more impressive than Volk win for Matador.
 
Ilia beat Max
Struve lost to tons of guys
Tim lost to Randy and Fedor
Actually Fedors record is full of guys bigger than him.
Same goes for Frankie Edgar in his LW title run
 
