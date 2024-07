akeller901 said: Having Alex main event Abu Dubai against Ank and Belal vs Shavkat as co main and Islam vs Arman co maining MSG is best case scenario for us fans Click to expand...

Yeah, that's sounds good if they are able to pull it off. I am not sure if they would do Ank vs Alex in UAE tho, they don't want to reward Ank with a "hometown" title fight. I can see them having Alex move up and fight Aspinal before they give Ank a TS.