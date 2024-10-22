Great fight.



We were nearly getting into a position where Islam might have to actually defend his belt against someone on more than a 1-fight win streak in his weight class.



If beating a nobody like BSD can get you a shot one fight removed from getting brutally knocked out, then beating a former Bantamweight for a shot at 155 gold just makes perfect sense.



Let's get Pantoja in there vs Islam next. In four years when Islam is ready to fight again.