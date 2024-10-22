Media Max Holloway Open to Future Fight Against UFC Lightweight Champ Islam Makhachev

Even if he reclaims UFC featherweight gold on Saturday, Max Holloway might not be done in the lightweight division.


Holloway will challenge reigning champion Ilia Topuria for the 145-pound title in the UFC 308 headliner at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. That fight comes on the heels of a successful venture to 155 pounds, where he knocked out Justin Gaethje to capture the BMF belt at UFC 300 this past April. Gaethje was regarded as one of the top title contenders at lightweight before that defeat, which has Holloway thinking about a potential matchup with current divisional kingpin Islam Makhachev. In 2018, “Blessed” was scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title clash at UFC 223 before his weight cut was determined to be unsafe by the New York State Athletic Commission.

“You’ve got to do great things,” Holloway recently told Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube channel. “We had that fight booked with Khabib a while back. They call Islam the Khabib 2.0, so I want all the taste, I want all the smoke. It’d be an honor to fight that guy and try to etch my name in the history book. First thing’s first is Ilia. If I had my choice why not? Why not be able to fight Islam?

“Islam never, ever wanted to fight me even when I was saying I was coming up to [155]. After fighting the guy that he was supposed to fight next, he still was saying, I don’t know why I would fight him. But then recently his tone changed where he was like, Oh yeah, if I can get past Topuria, he’d be open to fight me. I was like, OK, that’s all we needed. We just needed that little crack in the door. I’ll squeeze my way through the rest, don’t worry about it.”

Makhachev is coming off his third successful lightweight title defense, a fifth-round submission of Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1. The 32-year-old Dagestani is expected to face Arman Tsarukyan next, though a date for that bout has yet to be announced.

"They call Islam the Khabib 2.0, so I want all the taste, I want all the smoke. It’d be an honor to fight that guy and try to etch my name in the history book."

<RomeroSalute>

We're here for it Max!
 
We missed quite the fight when he was first booked vs. Khabib.
Max vs. Islam would be a good iteration of that.
 
Love to see it. I think Max has a good shot.
 
Great fight.

We were nearly getting into a position where Islam might have to actually defend his belt against someone on more than a 1-fight win streak in his weight class.

If beating a nobody like BSD can get you a shot one fight removed from getting brutally knocked out, then beating a former Bantamweight for a shot at 155 gold just makes perfect sense.

Let's get Pantoja in there vs Islam next. In four years when Islam is ready to fight again.
 
Wood watch no doubt.
 
Dr Fong said:
Great fight.

We were nearly getting into a position where Islam might have to actually defend his belt against someone on more than a 1-fight win streak in his weight class.

If beating a nobody like BSD can get you a shot one fight removed from getting brutally knocked out, then beating a former Bantamweight for a shot at 155 gold just makes perfect sense.

Let's get Pantoja in there vs Islam next. In four years when Islam is ready to fight again.
Click to expand...
Islam would have been on an absolute rampage across all weight divisions if we're going by your neurotic fancies, so yeah, it will probably take around 4 years for him to fight again - BECAUSE THERE WOULD HAVE BEEN NO ONE LEFT FOR HIM TO FIGHT FOR A WHILE!!!!
<{ohyeah}>

Izzy Mack Islam BLESS.
 
lol but when Topuria wants to fight the LW champ ….

Sherdog:

Oh no we are tired of people not defending their title
 
Lool, what are the odds that a FW fights for the LW belt next?
 
