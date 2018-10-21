  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Islam Makhachev is going to be the LW GOAT

n.diazismylife1999

n.diazismylife1999

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
7,784
Reaction score
405
By far the most promising prospect right now. His team is hyping him up, saying he's got the potential to be better than Khabib. Which isn't empty praise, because Khabib's in the same team. He's also a multiple time Combat Sambo national champion and world champion.

His grappling looks almost identical to Khabib's, down to the trips and the wrist control and how he ties up the legs. But his stand up is on another level.

r0xRlk.gif

ElM9LK.gif

VmxPV9.gif

GZO5kr.gif


His kicks look great. They're relaxed and whip-like. There's room for improvement, but his basics are good, you can see he "gets" kicking. In contrast, most UFC fighters throw stiff, slow, undamaging kicks -- Conor's roundhouse kicks are an example. Islam's use of his hips, especially in the body kicks, is excellent.

He's got good, natural footwork as well. You can see he's comfortable and relaxed on the feet. Also throws very smooth combos. Plus he packs a punch, only person to KO Tibau.

He's got all the ingredients. With his grappling, and his comfort and skill on the feet, he's got an insane ceiling. For someone like Khabib, who just doesn't have the attributes to be great in stand up, it's almost impossible to ever become more than decent, and to truly become comfortable on the feet. But Islam's already good on the feet and training at AKA, he'll only get better.

image

CandidPleasedLeech-max-1mb.gif


Only blemish on his record is a KO loss to Martins a few years ago, but anyone can get caught, and IMO that was a bit of an early stoppage. Islam looked ready to keep fighting 0.5 seconds after running into the punch. Importantly, though, it didn't make him timid, like the KO against Tibau shows. Also, he's got the least strikes absorbed per minute in the UFC by far (and an all time record):

hRP242L.png


All he needs is slightly more work on defense and he's going to be nearly a perfect fighter. Although it's been years since we saw any real holes in his game.
 
Last edited:
Aaaand you just jinxed him to a career of mediocrity.
 
You're going to crown Islam future LW GOAT when Khabibi is a few wins away from actual LW GOAThood?

If Islam never loses again you'd still be able to hold that loss against him while Khabib has yet to even be rocked.
 
Eh i don't know about that

image


If he starts going up against guys who have solid wrestling and good striking, he'll be in trouble.

I'd like to see him face Alex Hernandez or Al Iaquinta soon
 
Maybe if Zubaira shares his Mexican supplements with him
 
riitzni said:
You're going to crown Islam future LW GOAT when Khabibi is a few wins away from actual LW GOAThood?

If Islam never loses again you'd still be able to hold that loss against him while Khabib has yet to even be rocked.
Click to expand...
If Khabib beats Ferguson, he's absolutely the LW GOAT.

And you "could" hold the loss against Islam, but it'd be stupid. He wasn't dominated or outskilled, he was caught -- and fighters improve. Khabib's fight against Tibau could've easily been scored a win for Tibau, would that have made Khabib's later fights less impressive? Hardly. Nor would it make him any less LW GOAT if he beats Ferguson.
 
UFC178 said:
Eh i don't know about that

image


If he starts going up against guys who have solid wrestling and good striking, he'll be in trouble.

I'd like to see him face Alex Hernandez or Al Iaquinta soon
Click to expand...
Why was that stopped?
 
Conor fans stooping to all new lows.

Islam and Khabib will both be GOAT's though. So will Zabit.

Because Dags are the GOAT fighting race.
 
The margin for error is so small in MMA regardless of talent that you absolutely need to have a sturdy chin to be at the top of the game. Look at all the greats.

Kevin Lee and Islam are both fantastic but they will be held back by that chin.
 
OGfrom2007 said:
The margin for error is so small in MMA regardless of talent that you absolutely need to have a sturdy chin to be at the top of the game. Look at all the greats.

Kevin Lee and Islam are both fantastic but they will be held back by that chin.
Click to expand...
Martins caught him perfectly on the chin, when Islam was coming in, and Martins committed everything to the punch. Islam still recovered instantly. I don't think it's fair to say he doesn't have a sturdy chin based on one knock down, especially when it was a worst case scenario punch. Khabib for example has never eaten a punch like that, so we don't know if his chin is better or worse than Islam's. Also, the punch that flash KO'd Aldo was visibly much, much less powerful than the one that got Islam, and Aldo was still the P4P #1 and undefeated for a decade.

One time doesn't say much, but if Islam gets knocked down twice or thrice in upcoming fights, then that's a different story
 
n.diazismylife1999 said:
By far the most promising prospect right now. I'd bet money on him being the LW champ within the next two years. His team is hyping him up, saying he's got the potential to be better than Khabib. Which isn't empty praise, because Khabib's in the same team. He's also a multiple time Combat Sambo national champion and world champion.

His grappling looks almost identical to Khabib's, down to the trips and the wrist control and how he ties up the legs. But his stand up is on another level.

r0xRlk.gif

ElM9LK.gif

VmxPV9.gif

GZO5kr.gif


His kicks look great. They're relaxed and whip-like. There's room for improvement, but his basics are good, you can see he "gets" kicking. In contrast, most UFC fighters throw stiff, slow, undamaging kicks -- Conor's roundhouse kicks are an example. Islam's use of his hips, especially in the body kicks, is excellent.

He's got good, natural footwork as well. You can see he's comfortable and relaxed on the feet. Also throws very smooth combos. Plus he packs a punch, only person to KO Tibau.

He's got all the ingredients. With his grappling, and his comfort and skill on the feet, he's got an insane ceiling. For someone like Khabib, who just doesn't have the attributes to be great in stand up, it's almost impossible to ever become more than decent, and to truly become comfortable on the feet. But Islam's already good on the feet and training at AKA, he'll only get better.

image

CandidPleasedLeech-max-1mb.gif


Only blemish on his record is a KO loss to Martins a few years ago, but anyone can get caught, and IMO that was a bit of an early stoppage. Islam looked ready to keep fighting 0.5 seconds after running into the punch. Importantly, though, it didn't make him timid, like the KO against Tibau shows. Also, he's got the least strikes absorbed per minute in the UFC by far (and an all time record):

hRP242L.png


All he needs is slightly more work on defense and he's going to be nearly a perfect fighter. Although it's been years since we saw any real holes in his game.
Click to expand...

He's very generic
And too old
 
I really like him. I think he will be a future title holder
 
n.diazismylife1999 said:
By far the most promising prospect right now. I'd bet money on him being the LW champ within the next two years. His team is hyping him up, saying he's got the potential to be better than Khabib. Which isn't empty praise, because Khabib's in the same team. He's also a multiple time Combat Sambo national champion and world champion.

His grappling looks almost identical to Khabib's, down to the trips and the wrist control and how he ties up the legs. But his stand up is on another level.

r0xRlk.gif

ElM9LK.gif

VmxPV9.gif

GZO5kr.gif


His kicks look great. They're relaxed and whip-like. There's room for improvement, but his basics are good, you can see he "gets" kicking. In contrast, most UFC fighters throw stiff, slow, undamaging kicks -- Conor's roundhouse kicks are an example. Islam's use of his hips, especially in the body kicks, is excellent.

He's got good, natural footwork as well. You can see he's comfortable and relaxed on the feet. Also throws very smooth combos. Plus he packs a punch, only person to KO Tibau.

He's got all the ingredients. With his grappling, and his comfort and skill on the feet, he's got an insane ceiling. For someone like Khabib, who just doesn't have the attributes to be great in stand up, it's almost impossible to ever become more than decent, and to truly become comfortable on the feet. But Islam's already good on the feet and training at AKA, he'll only get better.

image

CandidPleasedLeech-max-1mb.gif


Only blemish on his record is a KO loss to Martins a few years ago, but anyone can get caught, and IMO that was a bit of an early stoppage. Islam looked ready to keep fighting 0.5 seconds after running into the punch. Importantly, though, it didn't make him timid, like the KO against Tibau shows. Also, he's got the least strikes absorbed per minute in the UFC by far (and an all time record):

hRP242L.png


All he needs is slightly more work on defense and he's going to be nearly a perfect fighter. Although it's been years since we saw any real holes in his game.
Click to expand...
n.diazismylife1999 said:
If Khabib beats Ferguson, he's absolutely the LW GOAT.

And you "could" hold the loss against Islam, but it'd be stupid. He wasn't dominated or outskilled, he was caught -- and fighters improve. Khabib's fight against Tibau could've easily been scored a win for Tibau, would that have made Khabib's later fights less impressive? Hardly. Nor would it make him any less LW GOAT if he beats Ferguson.
Click to expand...
n.diazismylife1999 said:
He's got less reason to be afraid of guys with solid wrestling and good striking than Khabib does.
Click to expand...
n.diazismylife1999 said:
Ref probably saw Islam's leg crumble and thought it was over. But Islam recovered instantly so TBH it was an early stoppage. But it's understandable why the ref stepped in.
Click to expand...
n.diazismylife1999 said:
Martins caught him perfectly on the chin, when Islam was coming in, and Martins committed everything to the punch. Islam still recovered instantly. I don't think it's fair to say he doesn't have a sturdy chin based on one knock down, especially when it was a worst case scenario punch. Khabib for example has never eaten a punch like that, so we don't know if his chin is better or worse than Islam's. Also, the punch that flash KO'd Aldo was visibly much, much less powerful than the one that got Islam, and Aldo was still the P4P #1 and undefeated for a decade.

One time doesn't say much, but if Islam gets knocked down twice or thrice in upcoming fights, then that's a different story
Click to expand...
giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MarioLemieux
Will you consider Islam the GOAT LW if he beats Arman and sets the LW title defence record?
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
3K
dipstickjimmy
dipstickjimmy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,262
Messages
56,822,051
Members
175,419
Latest member
mattny88

Share this page

Back
Top