Media Islam Makhachev: I Have "Keys To Victory" To BEAT Du Plessis - 100% Agree MW Fight

Why doesn't he try a fight at Welterweight first? He wants to go straight to Middleweight and fight the MW world champ right away?

He doesn't have to fight his friend Belal. Surely, there is another top Welterweight he could fight. Remember when Anderson Silva fought James Irvin and Forrest Griffin? It doesn't have to be the champ. Islam is great but DDP is so much bigger than him. That's a huge jump. If Islam loses, I would instantly be wondering if he could have fought at 170 first and won a fight and slowly become accustomed to fighting bigger guys. DDP out the gate is crazy
 
Typrune Goatley said:
Click to expand...

They are protecting Belal. He knows he can easily beat Belal and Belal himself admitted he is of no match for Islam and that Islam should go straight to middleweight, but does not want to fight him because of some sort of a pact between Muslim fighters.
 
It’s a shame because I think he stomps Belal. DDP on the other hand is a big guy and a bad stylistic match up for him.

Should give Belal the Chuck/Tito treatment and be like “we just trained together, we were never friends.”

Hey, a guy can hope.
 
Typrune Goatley said:
Click to expand...

Or he could start with a LW that has never made FW in the last LOL!
 
In reality, Islam's style is heavily dependent on imposing his will physically on his opponent, which is why he cuts to 155. Volk was able to more than match him physically in their first fight, and for as good as Volk is, he's 5'5 and fights at 145lbs. Islam wouldn't be able to do anything to Du Plessis.

The most likely scenario on how this fight plays out is Dricus takes the center of the cage and walks Islam down, not fearing any strikes coming back towards him. Islam fights better as the aggressor walking his opponent to the cage so that would take away one of his biggest strengths. Islam would be fighting off his backfoot and would likely get folded in a striking exchange or while telegraphing a panic takedown
 
Islam's striking works because he is somewhat tall for 155. He cannot handle DDP's monkey blitz. He has to hit the perfect takedown and choke DDP out quick. DDP is the type of fighter to build as the rounds get deeper. All it takes is Islam to lose control of DDP for a second and DDP can stop him.

Islam should wait to see if Belal gets overthrown. Shavkat has mentioned he is willing to entertain a fight with Islam.
 
The XL said:
Click to expand...
I do think DDP would be too much for him, however your point about "physically imposing" against fighters...

I highly doubt that's the case.Islam every fighter post-fight says "he wasn't that physically strong, but his technique was flawless". MW has no decent grapplers outside of Chimaev(and Rob, but more defensive).
 
iasip-command-you-to-stop.gif
 
Dude is going full Usman ... thinking he would be 205 champ.
 
WIf Islam somehow becomes the mw champ, haters be like “Islam just beat LWs and FWs his whole career”
 
Black9 said:
Click to expand...
Lol Rob's defensive wrestling sucks, DDP and Chimaev took him down easily and other than that he never fought against a good wrestler.
Romero is not a wrestler in the cage btw
 
