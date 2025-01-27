In reality, Islam's style is heavily dependent on imposing his will physically on his opponent, which is why he cuts to 155. Volk was able to more than match him physically in their first fight, and for as good as Volk is, he's 5'5 and fights at 145lbs. Islam wouldn't be able to do anything to Du Plessis.



The most likely scenario on how this fight plays out is Dricus takes the center of the cage and walks Islam down, not fearing any strikes coming back towards him. Islam fights better as the aggressor walking his opponent to the cage so that would take away one of his biggest strengths. Islam would be fighting off his backfoot and would likely get folded in a striking exchange or while telegraphing a panic takedown