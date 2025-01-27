Why doesn't he try a fight at Welterweight first? He wants to go straight to Middleweight and fight the MW world champ right away?
He doesn't have to fight his friend Belal. Surely, there is another top Welterweight he could fight. Remember when Anderson Silva fought James Irvin and Forrest Griffin? It doesn't have to be the champ. Islam is great but DDP is so much bigger than him. That's a huge jump. If Islam loses, I would instantly be wondering if he could have fought at 170 first and won a fight and slowly become accustomed to fighting bigger guys. DDP out the gate is crazy
I do think DDP would be too much for him, however your point about "physically imposing" against fighters...In reality, Islam's style is heavily dependent on imposing his will physically on his opponent, which is why he cuts to 155. Volk was able to more than match him physically in their first fight, and for as good as Volk is, he's 5'5 and fights at 145lbs. Islam wouldn't be able to do anything to Du Plessis.
The most likely scenario on how this fight plays out is Dricus takes the center of the cage and walks Islam down, not fearing any strikes coming back towards him. Islam fights better as the aggressor walking his opponent to the cage so that would take away one of his biggest strengths. Islam would be fighting off his backfoot and would likely get folded in a striking exchange or while telegraphing a panic takedown
Lol Rob's defensive wrestling sucks, DDP and Chimaev took him down easily and other than that he never fought against a good wrestler.I do think DDP would be too much for him, however your point about "physically imposing" against fighters...
I highly doubt that's the case.Islam every fighter post-fight says "he wasn't that physically strong, but his technique was flawless". MW has no decent grapplers outside of Chimaev(and Rob, but more defensive).