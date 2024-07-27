Islam Makhachev better than Khabib?

I think there was, still there is, for the while at least, a bigger mystic on Khabib, and his fight vs Connor, even tho Connor acted like a total clown, elevated him to a huge status, as well as his charisma, not thorough trash talking, but he had a way with words.

Islam Makhachev is more reserved and all... but he seems overall better than Khabib. Both have elite wrestling and ground control, but Islam is visibly a better stand up fighter who can rely on striking vs strikers amd make it competitive or give him an edge most times. It seems he doesn't need to get the takedown as much as Khabib did. He seems like a total complete fighter.
 
He's a bit worse as a grappler but unlike Khabib he's shown elite MMA striking.
Absolutely a better, more complete fighter.

I still prefer Nurmagomedov however, his relentlessness made him fun to watch for me.
 
Better as in he could beat him, or what? Better legacy? Better wins?

At this point there is a VERY strong chance Islam sets the UFC LW Title defence record.

So is that better?

Better how? At what?
 
Better as a fighter, like, who's more dominant against similar level threats. Who'd, for example, be pfp #1 or the reigning fighter if the two were the same division, had the same skills they have, but hadn't a strong bond, not that strong at least, and would eventually face each other. Better as in straight MMA fighting
 
No, and I'll tell you why. He's more well rounded. But he's not as good on the ground.
Khabib would have finished Vokanaski on the ground, or at least done more damage. The game is about damaging and finishing opponents.
Islam fights prettier, and looks more like a complete MMA fighter. Complete doesn't mean better. We're talking about effectiveness.
Let's create some hypothetical fighter. He's a standup savant, more dangerous standing than Badr Hari. He has Olympic champion level takedown defense, and the ability to get up. But he has no submission game. None. He can't do a basic armbar. He's not a complete fighter, but he's still going to dominate and be a world champion, because he's effective. We could do the same with a fighter with no standup to speak of, but a Frankenstein type chin, incredible takedowns, and smothering ground and pound and perfect submissions.
It depends on what your goal is. A car can be geared for drag racing, or for top speed. It can be geared in the middle. The one in the middle can't beat either of those cars at their respective races.
We're talking about resource allocation here.
Khabib is like that, but with grappling. Is his standup as good as Islam's? No. But his takedowns, top pressure, and ground and pound are better. Islam has been knocked out because he was standing and banging. Khabib knew what he was there to do. If Islam loses again, it will be from getting caught standing up.
 
Depends on what you're talking about.

Khabib was a superior wrestler and grappler in general, Khabib had better cardio, he was much more durable.

Islam is a better, certainly a more diverse striker, but like with Khabib, his grappling does a lot of heavy lifting for his striking.

You can make the argument that Islam is overall better because he is more well rounded than Khabib, but you can just as easily say Khabib is the better fighter because he was better in both guys' strongest area, and that's the well that both of them always go back to.
 
Khabib, never lost and wasn't even close to being finished.
 
Well rounded does not = better
 
