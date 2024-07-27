Islam Makhachev better than Khabib?

I think there was, still there is, for the while at least, a bigger mystic on Khabib, and his fight vs Connor, even tho Connor acted like a total clown, elevated him to a huge status, as well as his charisma, not thorough trash talking, but he had a way with words.
Islam Makhachev is more reserved and all... but he seems overall better than Khabib. Both have elite wrestling and ground control, but Islam is visibly a better stand up fighter who can rely on striking vs strikers amd make it competitive or give him an edge most times. It seems he doesn't need to get the takedown as much as Khabib did. He seems like a total complete fighter.
