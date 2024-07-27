Islam Makhachev better than Khabib?

No, and I'll tell you why. He's more well rounded. But he's not as good on the ground.

Khabib would have finished Vokanaski on the ground, or at least done more damage. The game is about damaging and finishing opponents.

Islam fights prettier, and looks more like a complete MMA fighter. Complete doesn't mean better. We're talking about effectiveness.

Let's create some hypothetical fighter. He's a standup savant, more dangerous standing than Badr Hari. He has Olympic champion level takedown defense, and the ability to get up. But he has no submission game. None. He can't do a basic armbar. He's not a complete fighter, but he's still going to dominate and be a world champion, because he's effective. We could do the same with a fighter with no standup to speak of, but a Frankenstein type chin, incredible takedowns, and smothering ground and pound and perfect submissions.

It depends on what your goal is. A car can be geared for drag racing, or for top speed. It can be geared in the middle. The one in the middle can't beat either of those cars at their respective races.

We're talking about resource allocation here.

Khabib is like that, but with grappling. Is his standup as good as Islam's? No. But his takedowns, top pressure, and ground and pound are better. Islam has been knocked out because he was standing and banging. Khabib knew what he was there to do. If Islam loses again, it will be from getting caught standing up.