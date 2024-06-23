  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Is there an open place where I can do loaded carries?

Baby Hanma

Baby Hanma

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jun 19, 2023
Messages
409
Reaction score
309
I can do it in my gym, but it's basically me walking back and forth in a thirty-feet long area. If I do it in another spot in the gym, I'll be getting in the way of people.

I feel like if I do it at my local park, the kids and their parents might get creeped out.

I wonder if I have to settle with that small area in my gym.

Thanks.
 
Baby Hanma said:
I can do it in my gym, but it's basically me walking back and forth in a thirty-feet long area. If I do it in another spot in the gym, I'll be getting in the way of people.

I feel like if I do it at my local park, the kids and their parents might get creeped out.

I wonder if I have to settle with that small area in my gym.

Thanks.
Click to expand...
Just do it anywhere you have the equipment to do it.

I used to carry a sandbag and kettlebells around my local running track all the time, but now my yard is big enough I can do it at home.
 
Can you do pause steps . It'll double the distance and take the momentum out so you have to stay in 1st gear.

You carrying dumbbells, barbell, yoke, bags, trapbar, kettlebells? 2 of them can be carried on a treadmill for grip endurance and upper body destruction.
 
Fahcough said:
Can you do pause steps . It'll double the distance and take the momentum out so you have to stay in 1st gear.

You carrying dumbbells, barbell, yoke, bags, trapbar, kettlebells? 2 of them can be carried on a treadmill for grip endurance and upper body destruction.
Click to expand...

I feel like a treadmill couldn't handle me. I'm 260 pounds and I'll be carrying a ridiculous amount of weight each hand as additional.
 
NoSmilez said:
How much weight? Are you going to be dropping it?
Click to expand...

I'm not sure. But light or heavy, I ain't dropping it. I'll slowly bring it down on the ground. This won't be just for courtesy to people around me and not just for the floor. It's also for the equipment. Dumbbells will get loosened and get dismantled if I do that to them enough times.

Although to answer your question, I am gonna go as heavy as I possibly can for as much distance as I can. Just classic progressive overload.
 
Would it be crazy to carry a heavy bag around the block?
 
Baby Hanma said:
I'm not sure. But light or heavy, I ain't dropping it. I'll slowly bring it down on the ground. This won't be just for courtesy to people around me and not just for the floor. It's also for the equipment. Dumbbells will get loosened and get dismantled if I do that to them enough times.

Although to answer your question, I am gonna go as heavy as I possibly can for as much distance as I can. Just classic progressive overload.
Click to expand...
You can probably do the treadmill. Commercial treadmills often have a tolerance for 400lbs. You just can't go too much past that mark.

People are just going to look at you funny. If you can deal with that then go for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,155
Messages
55,741,303
Members
174,915
Latest member
Mr. Rat

Share this page

Back
Top