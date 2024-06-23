Is there an open place where I can do loaded carries?

Baby Hanma
I can do it in my gym, but it's basically me walking back and forth in a thirty-feet long area. If I do it in another spot in the gym, I'll be getting in the way of people.
I feel like if I do it at my local park, the kids and their parents might get creeped out.
I wonder if I have to settle with that small area in my gym.
Thanks.
