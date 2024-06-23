Is there an open place where I can do loaded carries?

NoSmilez said: How much weight? Are you going to be dropping it? Click to expand...

I'm not sure. But light or heavy, I ain't dropping it. I'll slowly bring it down on the ground. This won't be just for courtesy to people around me and not just for the floor. It's also for the equipment. Dumbbells will get loosened and get dismantled if I do that to them enough times.Although to answer your question, I am gonna go as heavy as I possibly can for as much distance as I can. Just classic progressive overload.