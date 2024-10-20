Opinion Is the War Room good for Repub vs Repub and Democrat vs Democrat debates?

it’s good for being reddit without actually being reddit
 
Brother this place is terrible for any kind of debate. Only thing going for it is the layout is less messy than Reddit's.

It quite literally has a box saying not to support genocide.
 
No surprise there, The people with the least power behind their agenda post the most.
Not sure about the least. Couple of genocides ongoing at the moment. Not sure which one specifically prompted the mods to add the box there.
 
Not really from what I’ve seen. Once in awhile there will be some nuanced thread where you get that type of stuff but it isn’t common. When creating threads, I do like to sometimes think of an issue not in front headlines where people can’t just easily fall back to what their team has picked and the talking points that come with it. Leads to better (but less) discussion. The problem also is the subforum fractured where a lot of left posters left to their own spot and here is now likely past 60/40 right for awhile now. It’s dead here in a few ways but there’s room for rebirth.
 
We have the superior format
I do think this set up is optimal from Reddit, discord, etc. Only one feature I’d like them to add is if two posters quote each other back and forth through a thread, you could click the conversation and just read it. I know that is the Reddit set up somewhat but it should be a secondary option, not the main default layout:
 
Lots of factional disputes on the left. I don't think I've ever seen an ideas-based disagreement among rightists here.
 
@Nizam al-Mulk , that doesn’t mean you couldn’t try to make it that way. Anyone of us has the ability to challenge who we might see our like minded ideological peers. Be the change you wish to see in this forum. What would you say your general stance of politics is?
 
There are some unhinged people left and right in the war room. They make it seem worse by posting the most. They have like 20k posts in a span of 3 months, get banned and come back. It does seem like a sport sometimes with teams and a good and civil discussion is on the rare side.
 
Israel?
Maybe? I don't usually read those threads. Link?

On the left, you have disputes about markets, social issues, voting, "money in politics," and a lot more. Probably Israel too. On the right, I'm often struck by how people with apparently opposing views never seem to argue with each other. For example, was Obama secretly a Muslim or an atheist? Those were very claims, but people making them never got into it. Or a lot of rightists here say they support SSM or UHC, but they never argue with other rightists who support the GOP positions on those issues.
 
Brother this place is terrible for any kind of debate. Only thing going for it is the layout is less messy than Reddit's.

It quite literally has a box saying not to support genocide.
Plot twist: people still do it and get away with it nonetheless
 
