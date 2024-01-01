Takes_Two_To_Tango
Any other movie better than these two since 1994?
Pulp Fiction is not highly rated to me, but I know it's highly rated by many on here.
As for The Shawshank Redemption, there is no film better than it in the past 30 years imo.
