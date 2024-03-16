Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 5 are the best? (First Elimination Bracket)

What's your picks?

Since most of you guys are interested in a new tourney.

Here we go, with a massive tournament. This time let's see what the best film is that highly ranked on IMDB.

There will be 300 films, 15 elimination brackets. So it's going to be a long one, please bare with me.

Ok, lets rock and roll.


My choices:

The Shawshank Redemption
The Untouchables
The Godfather
12 Angry Men
Predator



In Bruges

Edward Scissorhands

The Shawshank Redemption

Dallas Buyers Club

A Streetcar Named Desire
 
The Fugitive

Life of Pi

The Untouchables

The Dark Knight

Almost Famous
 
Thor: Ragnarok

The Godfather

Star Trek (2009)

Enter the Dragon

12 Angry Men
 
Boogie Nights

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Predator

The Blues Brothers

The Goonies
 
Almost Famous is one of my 5 desert island movies, it is that freaking good
Thor : Ragnarok, Boogie Nights and Untouchables are also some of my favorites and I threw in The Goonies cause its such a fun childhood adventure

Woulda voted for Shawshank Redemption if they didnt completely ruin the entire film with that bullshit ass saccharin sweet final scene!
 
Not much great to pick from but I'd go Streetcar/Godfather/Boogie/Predator/Goonies. Lol at Dallas Buyers/Pi/Thor/Abrams Star Trek.
 
Streeter said:
We done this one already I think
Click to expand...

We did it back in 2019. But this is more a comprehensive one with 300 films instead of 200 and also who knows how people may have changed their mind for certain movies.

But you are right we did tourney like this back in the day. : - )
 
Pliny Pete said:
Almost Famous is one of my 5 desert island movies, it is that freaking good
Thor : Ragnarok, Boogie Nights and Untouchables are also some of my favorites and I threw in The Goonies cause its such a fun childhood adventure

Woulda voted for Shawshank Redemption if they didnt completely ruin the entire film with that bullshit ass saccharin sweet final scene!
Click to expand...
Didn't like Almost Famous being I was on a long haul flight on me tod with an annoying passenger in front. I will never touch Shawshank or Green Mile again being I should have probably gone into therapy the first times.
 
