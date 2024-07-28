Is Paddy Pimblett for real?

Paddy has fought and beat

2 ex UFC fighters that went 1-4 in the UFC and got cut

Jordan Leavitt 4-3 UFC

Jared Gordon 8-6-1 UFC

Tony Ferguson who is 14-8 and on a 7 fight losing streak and was 39 years old

King Green who is 12-11-2 in the UFC and is 37 years old

I think it was likely that Paddy was going to win given he’s always being fed winnable fights.

However, he impressed with how he won the fight last night against Green. Came out of the fight unscathed and was never in trouble. He also seems to be filling out his body nicely as he looks in better and better shape each fight out.

He’s being given a favorable schedule and is capitalizing on it but I’m starting to think he’s actually got a chance to hang around the rank rankings given the trajectory he is on. Every fight he’s improved and gotten stronger.

He’s nothing like prior hype jobs … I gotta give him his respect. Even though I still think he’s obnoxious.

What do you think? Is Paddy for real?
 
He hasn’t fought anyone to test him yet. Kind of like Bo Nickal.

Paddy’s physical traits are undeniable, he’s massive for the weight class, which will make carry him a long way.

He just called out the weakest top 10 fighter who is already over 35 yo (Moicano). If he gets through him, expect him to call out the next weakest+oldest guy (Dariush).

The UFC will give Paddy the most favorable matchmaking possible, so it will be at least another year or two before we see him fight someone good.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Every fight he’s improved and gotten stronger.

He’s nothing like prior hype jobs … I gotta give him his respect. Even though I still think he’s obnoxious.

What do you think? Is Paddy for real?
Yeah man, He looked great. He was being treated well for sure, but he seems to have realised that might have come to an end. Maybe knowing that has gotten him super motivated.

I think that was his last fight on contract, or am I tripping? I wonder if he will re-sign.
 
First man to submit Green in the ufc, and he put him out bad.

Islam shaking in his bathtub at the moment.

Define "for real". He's definitely a legit UFC caliber fighter. Probably a legit borderline top 15 guy. Is he a legit title contender? Honestly, I don't see it but we'll see what happens.

Not a soul would've said Belal Muhammad was a legit title contender when he lost two of his first three UFC fights.
 
Well he is a legit UFC level fighter. A legit serious title contender? I’m still quite skeptical. We already knew he had good submission offense and he showed it last night. But his question marks have always been his striking, particularly defensively, and his ability to get it to the mat which has been inconsistent. Green didn’t challenge him in any of those areas. Barely threw strikes and voluntarily engaged in Paddy’s strongest area. I’ve just seen too many holes in Paddy’s game to think it translates to the top of the division, which is one of the toughest in the sport.
 
I think he's legit and will fight for a belt one day. He's being groomed by the UFC to be a future champ. He's also huge for his weight class and now he's jacked.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
Yeah man, He looked great. He was being treated well for sure, but he seems to have realised that might have come to an end. Maybe knowing that has gotten him super motivated.

I think that was his last fight on contract, or am I tripping? I wonder if he will re-sign.
He announced on the UFC embedded episode 5 or 6 that he re-signed!
 
MDoza said:
He hasn’t fought anyone to test him yet. Kind of like Bo Nickal.

Paddy’s physical traits are undeniable, he’s massive for the weight class, which will make carry him a long way.

He just called out the weakest top 10 fighter who is already over 35 yo (Moicano). If he gets through him, expect him to call out the next weakest+oldest guy (Dariush).

The UFC will give Paddy the most favorable matchmaking possible, so it will be at least another year or two before we see him fight someone good.
I said a long time ago the UFC would guide him into the rankings with favorable match ups. While wins over Moicano and Dariush would be good wins, they are still easily the most favorable match ups for him. When I look through the rankings, those would probably be the two I’d put at the bottom as far as difficult match ups for him go.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He announced on the UFC embedded episode 5 or 6 that he re-signed!
Thx! I think it will be fun to see how he progresses now. He seems to have hardened as a person, hopefully he deals with adversity both in and out of the cage well.
 
He’s a blonde hair, blue eyed scamp. Handpicked fights approved by the boss man (whom patty also happens to be the Apple of his eye) . Promoted to no end.

He’s basically bizarre-o belal.

Really tho.

Belal had the TOUGHEST road, zero promotion. Also the boss HATES him lol.


Belal triggering the bald fuck makes me like him outta principle <3
 
He's a for-real #15. He more than earned that ranking. Now come the real "for real" tests though. Is he a for-real top 10 fighter? Only killers from hereon in.
 
