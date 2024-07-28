Is Paddy Pimblett for real?

Paddy has fought and beat



2 ex UFC fighters that went 1-4 in the UFC and got cut



Jordan Leavitt 4-3 UFC



Jared Gordon 8-6-1 UFC



Tony Ferguson who is 14-8 and on a 7 fight losing streak and was 39 years old



King Green who is 12-11-2 in the UFC and is 37 years old



I think it was likely that Paddy was going to win given he’s always being fed winnable fights.



However, he impressed with how he won the fight last night against Green. Came out of the fight unscathed and was never in trouble. He also seems to be filling out his body nicely as he looks in better and better shape each fight out.



He’s being given a favorable schedule and is capitalizing on it but I’m starting to think he’s actually got a chance to hang around the rank rankings given the trajectory he is on. Every fight he’s improved and gotten stronger.



He’s nothing like prior hype jobs … I gotta give him his respect. Even though I still think he’s obnoxious.



What do you think? Is Paddy for real?