Chandler vs Pimblett is a mismatch

Paddy has terrible striking defense and was getting tagged by Jared Gordon, he’s also a brawler and brawling with Iron Mike is a recipe for disaster, unless you’re an elite striker like Poirier or Gaethje.

Chandler is a tough night out for every lightweight there has ever been. He finds a degree of success in every fight, I just don’t see Paddy taking those bombs (which he will)

Gives me Diamond vs BSD vibes.
 
this fight is definitely going to show us whether Paddy belongs.

He’s gotta use his brain for this one because he’s not gonna beat Chandler in a cave man fight.
 
It is okay matchup.
There is nothing that screams 'Paddy is more than B-level fighter' to me but he is popular.
As for Mikey - he is on downward spiral. He is already past his prime and may be washed anytime now.
It's 2 popular fighters facing each other where one is young hungry lion and other is crafty vet.

As of now I favor Chandler but Baddy's explosiveness and cardio may be a threat.
 
It’s a “fight” literally designed to get Paddy into the top ranks. Chandler is 38 years old & a company man, who knows how to be a Good lawn chair and Paddy was never good enough to break into the upper echelon of the division.

This is textbook UFC marketing, the script is sitting on the table open. I can’t believe people are taking this seriously.
 
It’s a “fight” literally designed to get Paddy into the top ranks. Chandler is 38 years old & a company man, who knows how to be a Good lawn chair and Paddy was never good enough to break into the upper echelon of the division.

This is textbook UFC marketing, the script is sitting on the table open. I can’t believe people are taking this seriously.
This is correct for sure. I mean chandler could win but it's a set up for sure. I can't remember the ufc trying so hard to get a worse fighter highly ranked. Paddy is not that good. Im not going to say he sucks but he is maybe fringe top 10
 
Paddy has youth on his side, but I think Chandler stylistically matches up well with him and he is in need of a win. I think Chandler could KO Paddy. But I can also see Paddy making Chandler look old. Just depends on how much Mileage Chandler has accumulated at this point in his career.
 
This is correct for sure. I mean chandler could win but it's a set up for sure. I can't remember the ufc trying so hard to get a worse fighter highly ranked. Paddy is not that good. Im not going to say he sucks but he is maybe fringe top 10
Fringe top 10 is pretty decent to be fair.
 
They're both bad and being propped up by the UFC for marketing purposes. This fight is meaningless and will tells us nothing other than what the UFCs next move for the LW clownshow is as Dana continues to desperately install a champion he likes.
 
My gut feeling is that Pimblett is underrrated.

I won't be surprised if he beats Chandler.
Also, I won't be surprised if Chandler explodes and knocks him out.
 
