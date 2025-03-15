Chandler vs Pimblett is a mismatch

EnthusiastCultivator
Paddy has terrible striking defense and was getting tagged by Jared Gordon, he’s also a brawler and brawling with Iron Mike is a recipe for disaster, unless you’re an elite striker like Poirier or Gaethje.
Chandler is a tough night out for every lightweight there has ever been. He finds a degree of success in every fight, I just don’t see Paddy taking those bombs (which he will)
Gives me Diamond vs BSD vibes.
