Is Kron Gracie the Bronny James of MMA?

Nah, Kron is a genuinely good BJJ/ADCC fighter but not a great MMA fighter.

I'd argue he actually represents the shift we've seen BACK to the days of the Gracies in the 90's, were BJJ guys tend to view MMA as more about promoting their BJJ gyms. The days when high level BJJ guys switched to MMA in their prime years and tried to become well rounded like say Werdum or Jacare seem to be over, I'd guess because the UFC is less likely to pay them early and that BJJ has become more of a money making sport itself.
 
BlackDog said:
Who is Bonny James?
Click to expand...
bobbyelectric.gif
 
