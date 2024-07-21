Is Jake Paul an above average boxer?

GolovKing said: Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too Click to expand...

Exactly. There are thousands of professional boxers.. most of them are cans. Jake must be better than most of them. I don't see much point to "above average" or "below average" discussions without any context.Can Jake beat a top 50 fighter? a top 100? a top 300? what is his ceiling? That is a better question.I think the kid put a lot of effort but you either have it or not.. and he does not. He compensates with his hard work and dedication and maybe some PEDs but he does not have the talent.Guys like Wilder (boxing) and Cyril Gane (MT and MMA) managed to go to the top starting their sports in their 20s.. that is talent. In Gane case he also half assed his entire career.I have trained combat sports for 20 years (I'm 37) and I became pretty good at it at some point... for an amateur level. The difference between myself and the pro guys was laughable. It wasn't something I could train for.. they just born to be better than me at that specific sport.