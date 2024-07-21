Is Jake Paul an above average boxer?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,006
- Reaction score
- 43,950
Yeah let's look, 11 fights, 6 of which were washed and old MMA fighters, one was a former NBA player and another was a youtuber most of whom can't box for shit themselves and or like at all.Look at the guys he's boxed thus far.
Yeah let's look, 11 fights, 6 of which were washed and old MMA fighters, one was a former NBA player and another was a youtuber most of whom can't box for shit themselves and or like at all.
Out of the three boxers he beat, 2 were complete bums in Bourland and August (no real shame there, at least they were boxers) and really the only guy on the list with any actual skill and that is being kind is Fury whom he lost to.
So no, he is not above average, he is actually quite a poor boxer himself it's just that he won't fight anyone that can expose those flaws of which there are many.
Jake wouldn't dare fight an actual talented prospect like Whittaker or Hedges whom I actually mentioned in one of these threads, both of them would take Paul to school and make him look stupid.Would love to see Jake Paul box Ben Whittaker. That would be interesting.
Jake wouldn't dare fight an actual talented prospect like Whittaker or Hedges whom I actually mentioned in one of these threads, both of them would take Paul to school and make him look stupid.
Now granted both have way more experience due to their times as amateurs but still that would never happen, Jake only fights guys he knows he can beat, he already made that mistake once with Fury and he won't make it again.
Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too
Well I don't know but he's probably above average in that sense. The boxing matches everyone here watches week to week are only the elite guys who make up very small percentage of pro boxing. I think out of every guy in the US who is active and has a pro card and is around Jake's size, Jake could probably beat more than half of them I would thinkWe're talking about professional boxers in general. Would you consider Jake Paul an above average professional boxer at this point?
Mike is 60yrs old dude, he didn't even look good in his last pro bout and that was like 20 years ago.Do you think Mike Tyson has a good chance if they box? Or he's just too old?
Exactly. There are thousands of professional boxers.. most of them are cans. Jake must be better than most of them. I don't see much point to "above average" or "below average" discussions without any context.Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too