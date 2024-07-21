Is Jake Paul an above average boxer?

  • He's better than above average.

  • Yes, he's an above average boxer.

  • No, he's not above average at all. He's not that good.

  • I'm not sure.

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Look at the guys he's boxed thus far.

I don't like the guy, but I respect him enough now as a boxer. I think he's above average, though he's extremely selective.

Takes Two To Tango said:
Look at the guys he's boxed thus far.
Yeah let's look, 11 fights, 6 of which were washed and old MMA fighters, one was a former NBA player and another was a youtuber most of whom can't box for shit themselves and or like at all.

Out of the three boxers he beat, 2 were complete bums in Bourland and August (no real shame there, at least they were boxers) and really the only guy on the list with any actual skill and that is being kind is Fury whom he lost to.

So no, he is not above average, he is actually quite a poor boxer himself it's just that he won't fight anyone that can expose those flaws of which there are many.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Yeah let's look, 11 fights, 6 of which were washed and old MMA fighters, one was a former NBA player and another was a youtuber most of whom can't box for shit themselves and or like at all.

Out of the three boxers he beat, 2 were complete bums in Bourland and August (no real shame there, at least they were boxers) and really the only guy on the list with any actual skill and that is being kind is Fury whom he lost to.

So no, he is not above average, he is actually quite a poor boxer himself it's just that he won't fight anyone that can expose those flaws of which there are many.
You got a valid point.

Would love to see Jake Paul box Ben Whittaker. That would be interesting.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Would love to see Jake Paul box Ben Whittaker. That would be interesting.
Jake wouldn't dare fight an actual talented prospect like Whittaker or Hedges whom I actually mentioned in one of these threads, both of them would take Paul to school and make him look stupid.

Now granted both have way more experience due to their times as amateurs but still that would never happen, Jake only fights guys he knows he can beat, he already made that mistake once with Fury and he won't make it again.
 
HolmeZy55 said:
Jake wouldn't dare fight an actual talented prospect like Whittaker or Hedges whom I actually mentioned in one of these threads, both of them would take Paul to school and make him look stupid.

Now granted both have way more experience due to their times as amateurs but still that would never happen, Jake only fights guys he knows he can beat, he already made that mistake once with Fury and he won't make it again.
Do you think Mike Tyson has a good chance if they box? Or he's just too old?
 
Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too
 
GolovKing said:
Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too
We're talking about professional boxers in general. Would you consider Jake Paul an above average professional boxer at this point?
 
Some of you have shit in your eyes. The only Jake Paul fight I watched was against Tommy Fury and he got absolutely clowned on by a below-average boxer. He’s not above average, he’s below below average.

For the record, Tommy Fury is ranked at #98 at CW on Boxrec. Not #9, not #8, but #98. Get a clue.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
We're talking about professional boxers in general. Would you consider Jake Paul an above average professional boxer at this point?
Well I don't know but he's probably above average in that sense. The boxing matches everyone here watches week to week are only the elite guys who make up very small percentage of pro boxing. I think out of every guy in the US who is active and has a pro card and is around Jake's size, Jake could probably beat more than half of them I would think
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
Do you think Mike Tyson has a good chance if they box? Or he's just too old?
Mike is 60yrs old dude, he didn't even look good in his last pro bout and that was like 20 years ago.

You can't escape age, shit I am not even sure Mike can make it to fight day, I think heavy training alone will send him to the hospital.
 
GolovKing said:
Well what is the average boxer? We only know of the actual good boxers, there's a lot of tomato cans out there too
Exactly. There are thousands of professional boxers.. most of them are cans. Jake must be better than most of them. I don't see much point to "above average" or "below average" discussions without any context.

Can Jake beat a top 50 fighter? a top 100? a top 300? what is his ceiling? That is a better question.

I think the kid put a lot of effort but you either have it or not.. and he does not. He compensates with his hard work and dedication and maybe some PEDs but he does not have the talent.
Guys like Wilder (boxing) and Cyril Gane (MT and MMA) managed to go to the top starting their sports in their 20s.. that is talent. In Gane case he also half assed his entire career.

I have trained combat sports for 20 years (I'm 37) and I became pretty good at it at some point... for an amateur level. The difference between myself and the pro guys was laughable. It wasn't something I could train for.. they just born to be better than me at that specific sport.
 
Well... I can think of another boxer that started his career 10-1 , Loma. :)
 
