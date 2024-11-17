  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Why Jake Paul gets so much hate?

I am European, from the country which is the Mekka of the freak fights(you could never believe the bullshit, that freak organisations organise), so maybe that's the reason I see it different, but I don't get why Jake Paul is getting so much hate instead of... indiffirence?
Was there some obnoxious stuff during his younger days?
From my perspective he is just celebrity wannabe boxer, who at least trains really hard and fights in freak fights. At least he become famous as a disney actor, not from patostreams.
 
He just generally a bad person.

I hope that doesn’t get me carded but legitimately not a good person you can look up his many many many controversies and bad actions
 
He is really nothing BUT obnoxious stuff.
He may have given to some charities or whatever, but his whole act is that is he is a degenerate jerk mostly.
 
