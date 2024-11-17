Why Jake Paul gets so much hate?

I am European, from the country which is the Mekka of the freak fights(you could never believe the bullshit, that freak organisations organise), so maybe that's the reason I see it different, but I don't get why Jake Paul is getting so much hate instead of... indiffirence?

Was there some obnoxious stuff during his younger days?

From my perspective he is just celebrity wannabe boxer, who at least trains really hard and fights in freak fights. At least he become famous as a disney actor, not from patostreams.