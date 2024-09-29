Is it possible to be a wild grappler?

The "technical brawler" thread has me thinking... what's the grappling equivalent of a brawler? Grappling inherently involves being a technician because it's about control and fluke submissions are incredibly rare, but there must be some examples out there of uncontrolled grapplers. The closest I can think of is Palhares and Mir snapping joints with submissions, but that's really grasping for straws.
 
I'd say so. Constantly looking to improve position instead of sitting in half guard for 2 minutes, going for submissions whenever you can grab something. It's possible.
 
I view it as guys who are very technical but also take tons of risks and aren't afraid to put themselves in bad positions.

I usually think of a Urijah Faber or Benson Henderson type grappler that is obviously technically sound and due to their great scrambling etc can take a lot of risks and will find themselves in unfavorable positions.
 
GL1Ip0j.gif


Brock’s bullrush was pretty wild
 
This, basically always in the attack and disregard for positioning, kill or be killed on the mat, several fighters have tons of submission wins and losses at the same time.
 
Classic tony ferguson.

Godofredo Pepey

Came here to say Pepey.

Why didn’t the dude just utilize his grappling instead of getting himself chinned striking almost every time
 
There are people who really excel in scrambles. You could be "less technical" than the opponent, but if you're quicker to regain technique out of chaos than someone who is strong from their practiced positions and advancements, so you create space and force them to have to try and recatch their comfort.

The Ruotolos are really fun to watch for that reason.
 
Favorable position is important. I always talk about how Ronda, despite having the submission results on paper, wasn't a particularly excellent BJJ person (I think about how Carmouche had her back in seconds of their fight). But if you've ever done spot training, where you start a roll from different positions, then you know how you don't need to be all that better than someone when you start with an arm-in headlock and based out in full side control, especially when your opponent is starting stunned and out of breath, like how she would end up on opponents after her throws.
 
The two that popped in my head, and for different reasons, will get me some shit on here, but oh well.

Saku and Coleman.

Saku because he was always after something and was willing to take risks. Carlos Newton v Saku is good one, both are going after it and giving up position to get subs.

Coleman and many early wrestlers would be routinely gnp on bjj guys but once they get tired they leave their arms in more vulnerable position. Coleman loosing to Big Nog.
 
