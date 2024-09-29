Is it possible to be a wild grappler?

Sweater of AV said: I view it as guys who are very technical but also take tons of risks and aren't afraid to put themselves in bad positions.



I usually think of a Urijah Faber or Benson Henderson type grappler that is obviously technically sound and due to their great scrambling etc can take a lot of risks and will find themselves in unfavorable positions.

Favorable position is important. I always talk about how Ronda, despite having the submission results on paper, wasn't a particularly excellent BJJ person (I think about how Carmouche had her back in seconds of their fight). But if you've ever done spot training, where you start a roll from different positions, then you know how you don't need to be all that better than someone when you start with an arm-in headlock and based out in full side control, especially when your opponent is starting stunned and out of breath, like how she would end up on opponents after her throws.