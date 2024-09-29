Is it possible to be a wild grappler?

don't ask
Feb 4, 2022
11,405
21,272
The "technical brawler" thread has me thinking... what's the grappling equivalent of a brawler? Grappling inherently involves being a technician because it's about control and fluke submissions are incredibly rare, but there must be some examples out there of uncontrolled grapplers. The closest I can think of is Palhares and Mir snapping joints with submissions, but that's really grasping for straws.