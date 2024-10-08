Is Glover the Goat fighter/coach?

In addition to Poatan, Strickland trained with him before the fight against Adesanya
 
When it comes to fighters transitioning to coaching, Glover is definitely up there but I think it's more his personal connection with Alex.
I mean he even stares down all of Alex's opponents with him. Can't wait till he talks Alex through guillotining Ank.
old-man-glover-staring-down-alexs-opponents-v0-qwg3e1gf320c1.png


I would have loved to see GSP transition into coaching
 
MarioLemieux said:
Ever heard of Khabib Nurmagomedov?

P4P#1, Champ, and trains the current P4P#1, not to mention Umar and Usman?
Islam, Umar and Usman were trained and brought up by Khabib's dad. Khabib trains and coaches them now but they were already complete MMA fighters when Abdulmanap was still alive. And for Islam, Bagandov and Javier are far more critical for his development and coaching than Khabib. You Khabib nuthuggers need to give it a rest lol
 
ExitLUPin said:
Islam, Umar and Usman were trained and brought up by Khabib's dad. Khabib trains and coaches them now but they were already complete MMA fighters when Abdulmanap was still alive. And for Islam, Bagandov and Javier are far more critical for his development and coaching than Khabib. You Khabib nuthuggers need to give it a rest lol
I believe Pereira was already a kickboxing phenom before training with Glover, so that defeats everything you just said.

Khabib's camp has an insane record even after Abdulmanap's death, so its unfair to not give Khabib credit where credit is due.
 
ExitLUPin said:
Islam, Umar and Usman were trained and brought up by Khabib's dad. Khabib trains and coaches them now but they were already complete MMA fighters when Abdulmanap was still alive. And for Islam, Bagandov and Javier are far more critical for his development and coaching than Khabib. You Khabib nuthuggers need to give it a rest lol
Khabib has been their true head coach for over half a decade, maybe longer because Abdulmanap's coaching was lesser in his later years, and fine tuning them into champions. Putting in a lot more man hours with his team than Glover, who did some BJJ with Pereira after he was already one of the best strikers in the world.

It's like not even close.

_117768743_khabibandusman.jpg.webp
 
Glover has very crude striking.
- Pereira got his striking from his kickboxing trainers anyway

Did Pereira develop a solid groundgame since his 5 years with Glover? NO

Has Glover developed any other great fighter? NO

Glover a great trainer? Doubt it. He is experienced, has solid ground game, but I wouldn't put him close to the top 10.
 
Mike Brown IMO

He was the best FW in MMA in the late 00s until Aldo got to him and took the belt. Beat the brakes off prime Faber twice who was one of the top P4P fighters in the world and considered by most the best of the little weights (below LW). You can even put Faber in this discussion actually but AFAIK he isn't as involved in direct coaching compared to others

Mike has been the head coach at ATT for a decade now. Coached many champions some of them prospects from the ground up, some of them journeymen before they moved to ATT and had career resurgence. Big reason why ATT was by far the top camp for years.
 
TheGreenMachine said:
I believe Pereira was already a kickboxing phenom before training with Glover, so that defeats everything you just said.
kickboxing is a different sport from MMA....so no, that isn't applicable at all lol.

There aren't exactly a lot of phenom kickboxers dominating MMA.
 
