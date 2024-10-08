Is Glover the Goat fighter/coach?

Ever heard of Khabib Nurmagomedov?
P4P#1, Champ, and trains the current P4P#1, not to mention Umar and Usman?
Islam, Umar and Usman were trained and brought up by Khabib's dad. Khabib trains and coaches them now but they were already complete MMA fighters when Abdulmanap was still alive. And for Islam, Bagandov and Javier are far more critical for his development and coaching than Khabib. You Khabib nuthuggers need to give it a rest lol
Khabib has been their true head coach for over half a decade, maybe longer because Abdulmanap's coaching was lesser in his later years, and fine tuning them into champions. Putting in a lot more man hours with his team than Glover, who did some BJJ with Pereira after he was already one of the best strikers in the world.Islam, Umar and Usman were trained and brought up by Khabib's dad. Khabib trains and coaches them now but they were already complete MMA fighters when Abdulmanap was still alive. And for Islam, Bagandov and Javier are far more critical for his development and coaching than Khabib. You Khabib nuthuggers need to give it a rest lol
kickboxing is a different sport from MMA....so no, that isn't applicable at all lol.I believe Pereira was already a kickboxing phenom before training with Glover, so that defeats everything you just said.