Is Glover the Goat fighter/coach?

Mike Brown IMO



He was the best FW in MMA in the late 00s until Aldo got to him and took the belt. Beat the brakes off prime Faber twice who was one of the top P4P fighters in the world and considered by most the best of the little weights (below LW). You can even put Faber in this discussion actually but AFAIK he isn't as involved in direct coaching compared to others



Mike has been the head coach at ATT for a decade now. Coached many champions some of them prospects from the ground up, some of them journeymen before they moved to ATT and had career resurgence. Big reason why ATT was by far the top camp for years.