Dricus is the future goat.

Preston broadus

Preston broadus

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Nov 24, 2023
Messages
469
Reaction score
714
Whitaker, adesanya, strickland twice.

Khamzat next

If he and poatan win their next fight, they're definitely fighting eachother next.

I know hypothetical scenarios are childish but, he's 2 fights away from having a resume that rivals Jon jones.
 
If he adds Khamzat and Poatan to his resume it will be a very impressive resume.
About all that's left for him at MW (for the time being) is Imavov and Borralho.
 
been trying to tell sherdog this for the last 5 years

All dricus needs to do is stay active. If he can get rid of khamzat and maybe Imavov this year, He passes izzy as number 2
 
Not to be that guy, but...

Have you seen his so called technique? What makes you think about a goat there?

He's a beast though!
 
I'm not convinced he actually outwrestles Khamzat and wins that fight. He's a big opponent for Khamzat, but is historically a kickboxer, doesn't have the wrestling pedigree of an Usman or the legendary ground game of a Burns. He does always make it happen, finds a way, so he has that going for him, but I expect that his back will meet the mat, and he's gonna have to work a lot harder for that win than he did the other night. Interesting matchup, nonetheless.
 
