Dricus is the future goat.

Preston broadus
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2023
- Messages
- 469
- Reaction score
- 714
Whitaker, adesanya, strickland twice.
Khamzat next
If he and poatan win their next fight, they're definitely fighting eachother next.
I know hypothetical scenarios are childish but, he's 2 fights away from having a resume that rivals Jon jones.
