Is Belal the most likeable WW champ since Lawler?

I know it’s crazy to think of Belal as a likeable champ, but if you look at the guys who have held the title in the past 8 years or so it’s a pretty low bar to get over.

Race baiter Woodley
Insufferable Marty
Lowlife Colby (interim)
Lee-yawn Edwards

Damn, I gotta admit I find Belal somehow less repulsive that anyone who has held that title in recent memory.
 
If you look at it that way sure. Feels kind of wrong to compare him to such a violent fighter with multiple contenders for best fight of all time on his resume
 
Not a fan of black guys? Belal isn't even a little bit likable
 
It's incredible thinking that such a likeable fighter outside the cage becomes such a dirty violent dude inside the cage
 
I liked Usman alot... mainly because i had no respect for Colby and Masvidal. He stopped both of them. Sleeping masvidal in front of his home town was especially satisfying.
 
jko1355 said:
Lol no joke I always just saw him as a dark Cuban Latino...
He’s a black Cuban.

Cuba is a mix of white Europeans, African slaves and some indigenous people who lived on the island before Colombus. They’re all latinos, which doesn’t really refer to race, but to language.
 
What are you talking about? Marty was the best American champion we had in years and improved over time. He moved beyond safe decisions and gave us a good knockout over the insufferable Jorge Masvidal plus two exciting fights against Colby. You weren't around when so much of the UFC and it's fanbase called him one of the best of all time?

Woodley, Usman, and Belal all showed up hungry and outworked the champion. And all three are inspiring in their own ways.
 
Limeade said:
What are you talking about? Marty was the best American champion we had in years and improved over time. He moved beyond safe decisions and gave us a good knockout over the insufferable Jorge Masvidal plus two exciting fights against Colby. You weren't around when so much of the UFC and it's fanbase called him one of the best of all time?

Woodley, Usman, and Belal all showed up hungry and outworked the champion. And all three are inspiring in their own ways.
Good doesn’t equal likable. Marty was a very good fighter, but he was never a fan favourite… I personally never felt any hate towards him but I found him a bit cringe and insufferable, certainly not likeable.
 
