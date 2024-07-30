Is Belal the most likeable WW champ since Lawler?

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 20,726
- Reaction score
- 20,555
I know it’s crazy to think of Belal as a likeable champ, but if you look at the guys who have held the title in the past 8 years or so it’s a pretty low bar to get over.
Race baiter Woodley
Insufferable Marty
Lowlife Colby (interim)
Lee-yawn Edwards
Damn, I gotta admit I find Belal somehow less repulsive that anyone who has held that title in recent memory.
Race baiter Woodley
Insufferable Marty
Lowlife Colby (interim)
Lee-yawn Edwards
Damn, I gotta admit I find Belal somehow less repulsive that anyone who has held that title in recent memory.