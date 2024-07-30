Is Belal the most likeable WW champ since Lawler?

Koro_11 said: I know it’s crazy to think of Belal as a likeable champ, but if you look at the guys who have held the title in the past 8 years or so it’s a pretty low bar to get over.



Race baiter Woodley

Insufferable Marty

Lowlife Colby (interim)

Lee-yawn Edwards



Damn, I gotta admit I find Belal somehow less repulsive that anyone who has held that title in recent memory. Click to expand...

What are you talking about? Marty was the best American champion we had in years and improved over time. He moved beyond safe decisions and gave us a good knockout over the insufferable Jorge Masvidal plus two exciting fights against Colby. You weren't around when so much of the UFC and it's fanbase called him one of the best of all time?Woodley, Usman, and Belal all showed up hungry and outworked the champion. And all three are inspiring in their own ways.